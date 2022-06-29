Dove Cameron Releases New Single 'Breakfast'





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chart topping singer/songwriter and Emmy Award-winning actress Dove Cameron serves up her latest musical offering "Breakfast." Coming hot off the heels of her massive smash hit "Boyfriend," the track emphasizes the strength of femininity and embracing one's inner power.Says Dove of the track, "I got tired of this pervasive and constricting male-dominated energy all around me making me feel like I was somehow set-up to lose a game I didn't even want to play, so I've been writing songs that allow me to take up space, to stop diminishing my power and to explore the fullness of who I am in a new and sexy way. Breakfast is just the next step in me finding my voice through my music and getting a little energetically weird."Cinematic, mysterious, and untethered, " Breakfast " serves as an anthem for humans everywhere taking charge and serving as the master of their own fate. A melodic snippet of the song was first teased on TikTok where it quickly captured listeners attention for its tongue-in-cheek feel and exploration of love and power dynamics. " Breakfast " is unapologetic, uncompromising, and all Dove.Her previous RIAA-certified gold noir-pop turned massively beloved queer anthem "Boyfriend," has over 294 million streams worldwide to date and has peaked at #2 on Top 40 radio, #10 on the Spotify U.S. chart and at #9 on the UK Official chart since its release. Following performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ellen, The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, and iHeart's Can't Cancel Pride, Dove has firmly established herself as an unstoppable force in the music world.This is only the latest in what has been an exciting year for Dove. Following her debut at the 2022 Met Gala with celebrated designer Iris Van Herpen, the multi-hyphenate star also recently made an appearance at Tribeca Film Festival to premiere her critically-acclaimed film Vengeance directed by B.J. Novak and co-starring Ashton Kutcher and Issa Rae. It was also recently announced that she is returning for season 2 of the Apple TV+'s critically-acclaimed series Schmigadoon!An artist of extraordinary vision, Dove Cameron redefines what's possible in the confines of a three-minute pop song. As revealed on her breakthrough single " Boyfriend "-an empowered piece of noir-pop turned massively beloved queer anthem, co-written by the 26-year-old singer/songwriter-she imbues her music with equal parts drama and confession, raw abandon and unsparing self-awareness.An intimate glimpse into her experience as a queer woman, " Boyfriend " finds Cameron inhabiting a heady collision of desire and frustration and irresistible confidence, infusing each line with an intensity informed by her work as an accomplished actor. (Currently starring in the Apple TV+ musical-comedy series Schmigadoon! alongside the likes of Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, and Kristen Chenoweth, she won a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for her dual role as both title characters on the Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie.)With its bombastic rhythms and cinematic strings, " Boyfriend " also spotlights Cameron's singular musicality, a quality influenced by the jazz and classical records her late father often played for her as a child growing up on Bainbridge Island (a town off the coast of Seattle).After discovering her obsession with music as a young girl, she started creating her own songs at age 15, then continued honing her craft as her acting career took off; by 2019 she'd landed a deal with Sony's Disruptor Records/ Columbia Records, and soon made her long-anticipated debut as a solo artist.With her most recent triumphs including a sold-out fall 2021 tour-and her film projects including Machine Gun Kelly's Good Mourning with a U and the B.J. Novak-directed Vengeance with Issa Rae and Ashton Kutcher-Cameron is now set to deliver a debut body of work exploring the endless complexities of human nature, matching her whip-smart observation with wild imagination and pure joie de vivre. Watch the lyric video for the new single below:



