Oscar Lang & Wallice Release New Collaboration 'I've Never Been To L.A.'

A breakout 2021 culminated in the release of her debut EP Off the Rails, her signing to Dirty Hit, her first sold-out headline shows and support tours. She has found champions in the likes of Vogue, New York Times, The FADER, BBC New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London based artist, multi-instrumentalist and producer Oscar Lang has today shared his brand new single "I've Never Been To L.A." featuring Dirty Hit labelmate Wallice. The single is the first taste of new music from Oscar since the release of his acclaimed debut album Chew The Scenery last summer.Speaking about the new single, Oscar says: "'I've Never Been To L.A.' is an anthem for all those people that have only ever seen sunny Los Angeles through the eyes of Hollywood. An imaginary world where you get to hold your hands in the air while cruising down the freeway soaking up American hyper-consumerism. Being an L.A. native and me being a huge fan of hers I thought it was only right to ask Wallice to hop on the track and come at it from the American perspective."Wallice adds: "When I first heard the demo that Oscar sent I was driving down the freeway headed home during a beautiful orange L.A. sunset and I loved the song. I think that's the ideal time and activity to be doing while listening to this song. I was born and raised in L.A. and Oscar has never been here, but when I met up with him last year in London he said he wanted to come out and visit. L.A. is infamous for everyone moving here to become a star and it's fun to play into that even more."By synthesising his love of bedroom pop, lo-fi indie rock, and Beach Boys-esque orchestral harmonies into one package, Oscar Lang's debut album Chew The Scenery proved both his most cohesive project to date and his most ambitious. Spanning topics such as growing pains, love, romance, friendships and the pitfalls of social media on our collective mental health, and provided an outlet for Lang to escape the monotony of various UK lockdowns.The album was lauded by the likes of NME, CLASH, Dork, DIY, The Daily Star, and more, and Oscar was also heavily supported at national radio by Annie Mac, Jack Saunders and Jess Iszatt at BBC Radio 1, and John Kennedy at Radio X.The indie pop wunderkind has swiftly become one of Gen Z's most exciting new voices, known for her tongue-in-cheek, self-effacing anthems. After picking up her first instrument at age 6, Wallice started writing songs in middle school and later played in her high school band, inspired by the lyricism of Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey and the punky irreverence of Weezer and No Doubt.She also modelled and acted (once appearing in an episode of Frasier) throughout adolescence, with her former actress mother supporting all creative pursuits. A proud college dropout, she attended the New School in New York City for Jazz Vocal performance for a year before moving back to California and connecting with childhood friend marinelli, who helped her hone the wistful indie pop style that led to her rise.A breakout 2021 culminated in the release of her debut EP Off the Rails, her signing to Dirty Hit, her first sold-out headline shows and support tours. She has found champions in the likes of Vogue, New York Times, The FADER, BBC Radio 1, Pigeons & Planes, Steve Lamacq, Zane Lowe and NME, where she was named as part of the 'NME 100' for 2022. Her new EP Little League is out now via Dirty Hit.



