Grammy Award-winning Singer/Songwriter India.Arie Joins The National Symphony Orchestra To Headline BGR!Fest 2022

The 2022 BGR!FEST will also introduce the BLACK MEN ROCK! stage hosted at the 9:30 Club, featuring enigmatic rapper Jay Electronica, R&B Soul sensation Raheem DeVaughn, indie rock artist Bazaar Royale, Roc Nation artist Greg Banks. Hosted by M-1 of rap duo dead prez and DC's own DJ Trini of 93.9 WKYS FM.

"It is exciting to have Beverly Bond and BLACK GIRLS ROCK! BGR!FEST here in Washington, DC, a world-class cultural destination. OCTFME is proud to be a part of BGR!FEST. Our Mayor, Muriel Bowser, is committed to the arts and creative community and OCTFME plays a vital role in supporting our creative community and the creative industries in DC. The BLACK GIRLS ROCK! platform is so important as it focuses on celebrating, elevating, and empowering women and girls of color. BGR!FEST is a showcase for musicians, singers, cultural curators, cultural entrepreneurs, and creative innovators," said Dr. Angie M. Gates,



Founder and CEO Beverly Bond said, "The 2022 BGR!FEST is a full-spirited and empowering celebration of

Additional artists, speakers, and events will be announced. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via www.blackgirlsrock.com.



SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:



THURSDAY JUNE 30:

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

THE BEVERLY SALON AT THE EATON HOTEL



8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

BLACK GIRLS ROCK!® CONCERT SERIES - INDIA.ARIE x NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

KENNEDY CENTER



11:00 PM

BGR! AFTER DARK

VIP AFTER-PARTY (PRIVATE EVENT)



FRIDAY, JULY 1:

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

BLACK CLOUD® TECH SUMMIT DAY 2

THE BEVERLY SALON AT THE EATON HOTEL

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

BLACK GIRLS ROCK!® CONCERT SERIES - INDIA.ARIE x NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA - DAY 2

THE JOHN F. KENNEDY CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS

8:30 PM DOORS OPEN

BLACK MEN ROCK!

9:30 CLUB

SATURDAY, JULY 2:

BLACK GIRLS ROCK! AND MUMU FRESH PRESENTS "HEART SONG" WRITING WORKSHOP

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Line Hotel DC Community Center (basement level)



2:00 PM - 6:00 PM

BGR! FILM FEST

The Kennedy Center Family Theater - 2:00 PM-6:00 PM



8:00 PM

THE BGR! SHOT CALLER DINNER (PRIVATE EVENT) Featuring ALICE SMITH

An exclusive VIP gathering celebrating the 2022 expansion of BGR!FEST to DC attendees will include distinguished guests, performers, artists and tastemakers from across the DMV area.



11:00 PM

BGR! AFTER DARK

VIP AFTER-PARTY (PRIVATE EVENT)



SUNDAY, JULY 3:

10:00 PM - 6:00 PM

BGR! FILM FEST - DAY 2

The Eaton Cinema - 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

The Angelika Pop-up - 2:00 PM-6:00 PM



11:00 PM

BGR! AFTER DARK

VIP AFTER-PARTY (PRIVATE EVENT)



BLACK GIRLS ROCK is a multifaceted media, entertainment, philanthropic, and lifestyle brand that encompasses numerous experiential live events, media content, merchandise, and programs including the internationally acclaimed televised BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Awards, The BGR!FEST and BLACK GIRS ROCK! Inc., a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit.

BGR!FEST is an immersive live experience that celebrates, empowers, and elevates New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BONDVISION Media, and BLACK GIRLS ROCK! CEO Beverly Bond, make Washington, DC the official home of the BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Festival™ (BGR!FEST) with the addition of three inaugural platforms: BGR! FILM FEST, THE BLACK CLOUD® TECH SUMMIT and the launch of BLACK MEN ROCK! BGR!FEST, an immersive multi-day live experience curated to celebrate the cultural contributions of Black artists, thought leaders, and creatives. The festival, spanning four days, will take place during Independence Day weekend, June 30-July 3 across multiple venues in the District of Columbia.Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning R&B icon India.Arie will headline this year's BGR!FEST for two magical nights of high art and healing. This will be her first-ever collaboration with the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) and under the direction of award-winning conductor Dr. Henry Panion III, producer and arranger for Stevie Wonder, The Winans, and more.The BGR! FILM FEST celebrates the innovation, vision, and voices of Black women storytellers and will be on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3, across three locations: The Kennedy Center Family Theater, the Angelika Pop-up, and the Eaton Cinema. Selections include Denise Dowse's Remember Me: the Mahalia Jackson Story starring Ledisi and Wendy Raquel Robinson, Eliane Henri's and Erykah Badu's Hargrove, Lin Que Ayoung's But Tomorrow, Felicia Pride's Tender, Regina Hoyles' Adullam, and more. The festival will also feature DC-based filmmaker and writer Bree West, executive producer of the new AMC Networks/ALLBLK series "Hush."THE BLACK CLOUD TECH SUMMIT, powered by Amazon, is a tech hub for Black trailblazers, tech innovators, industry experts and the next generation of STEM leaders. Free to the public, THE BLACK CLOUD® TECH SUMMIT will be located at The Beverly Salon at the Eaton Hotel to be held on Thursday, June 30, and Friday, July 1, featuring innovative STEM leaders from diverse backgrounds and industries.The 2022 BGR!FEST will also introduce the BLACK MEN ROCK! stage hosted at the 9:30 Club, featuring enigmatic rapper Jay Electronica, R&B Soul sensation Raheem DeVaughn, indie rock artist Bazaar Royale, Roc Nation artist Greg Banks. Hosted by M-1 of rap duo dead prez and DC's own DJ Trini of 93.9 WKYS FM."It is exciting to have Beverly Bond and BLACK GIRLS ROCK! BGR!FEST here in Washington, DC, a world-class cultural destination. OCTFME is proud to be a part of BGR!FEST. Our Mayor, Muriel Bowser, is committed to the arts and creative community and OCTFME plays a vital role in supporting our creative community and the creative industries in DC. The BLACK GIRLS ROCK! platform is so important as it focuses on celebrating, elevating, and empowering women and girls of color. BGR!FEST is a showcase for musicians, singers, cultural curators, cultural entrepreneurs, and creative innovators," said Dr. Angie M. Gates, Director of the DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment. "We hope our City, the Capital of Creativity, will be home to BGR!FEST for years to come."Founder and CEO Beverly Bond said, "The 2022 BGR!FEST is a full-spirited and empowering celebration of Black genius in art, culture, innovation and technology adding to the tapestry of our collective magic. With the support of Mayor Bowser, Dr. Angie Gates and the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music & Entertainment (OCTFME), BGR!FEST is able to expand the festival exponentially with the launch of new activations and programs like BGR! FILM FEST, BLACK CLOUD TECH SUMMIT, and BLACK MEN ROCK!, highlighting the best of Black thought and creativity in Chocolate City."Additional artists, speakers, and events will be announced. AFTER DARKVIP AFTER-PARTY (PRIVATE EVENT)BLACK GIRLS ROCK is a multifaceted media, entertainment, philanthropic, and lifestyle brand that encompasses numerous experiential live events, media content, merchandise, and programs including the internationally acclaimed televised BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Awards, The BGR!FEST and BLACK GIRS ROCK! Inc., a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit.BGR!FEST is an immersive live experience that celebrates, empowers, and elevates Black culture, arts, tech, and innovation. Curated by CEO and founder Beverly Bond, BGR!FEST extends the popular BLACK GIRLS ROCK!™ platform to audiences, providing a larger platform to showcase musicians, singers, cultural curators, social entrepreneurs, and other creative innovators. Open to all ages, each edition of the BGR!FEST™ includes a mix of concerts, a speaker series, panels/workshops, sponsor activations, and community events. visit www.blackgirlsrock.com.



