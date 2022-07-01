Walt Disco Announce New Series Of Remixes Incl. "Hold Yourself As High As Her" By Lynks





waltdisco.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ​​Following the release of their critically acclaimed debut album 'Unlearning', Glasgow's WALT DISCO today share the first in a series of remixes from their favourite queer artists. The first is from musical maverick Lynks, who unleashes a fresh dose of underground club energy on the hyperpop-influenced "Hold Yourself As High As Her", out now. DJ and producer TAAHLIAH's take on "Macilent" and frequent Walt Disco collaborator BOBBIE's version of "Selfish Lover", each follow on July 15 and July 29.Of the remixes, Walt Disco say "We're extremely excited and honoured to be presenting these remixes, crafted by some of our most revered queer artists we have the pleasure of knowing. They've each lent their talent and individuality to reimagining three of our beloved songs. Lynks, with their ferocious flavour and unmistakable presence. The iconic TAAHLIAH, a modern legend in our eyes, with her unrelenting approach and attitude. And BOBBIE, who's musical intuition and meticulous craft never fails to leave us awe-struck. We hope you love these as much as we do."'Unlearning' is out now via Lucky Number - purchase/listen here. The breath-taking debut is steeped in metamorphoses, a stage show in two acts. It covers flings and romances, identities and bodies and change, profound familial love, and - of course - Hollywood glamour. While the themes of the album are universally relatable, Walt Disco's gift is in the unique experience of discovery and heartbreak between queer people. In Walt Disco's eyes, it's never too late to become what you might have been and there are plenty of possibilities to explore on 'Unlearning'.The band are also appearing across several festivals this summer, as well as joining Primal Scream on their Screamadelica anniversary shows in Glasgow, Manchester and London and supporting Duran Duran."Deliciously adventurous debut… boldly reimagined new-romanticism for the modern age, addressing the state of current life and times through a queer-centric lens" - The Telegraph 5*"Over the past couple of years, the Glasgow band have blossomed, growing into their own sonic skin to become one of the most iconic, identifiable new acts on the planet." - Dork 5*"A record that belies its debut status" - The Line Of Best Fit 8/10"Walt Disco's much-anticipated debut album is gritty, melodramatic, and a little bit batshit." - The Skinny 4*"Unlearning pulls together entrancing production and sprawling soundscapes to interrogate love, flings, heartbreak and identity." - Gigwise 8/10UPCOMING TOUR DATES:Jul 1st 2022 - Lytham, UK, @ Lytham Festival (w/ Duran Duran)Jul 2nd 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Queens Park (w/ Primal Scream)Jul 9th 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl (w/ Primal Scream)Jul 14th 2022 - Normandy, France @ Chauffer Dans La NoirceurJul 16th 2022 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace (w/ Primal Scream)Jul 30th 2022 - Inverness, UK @ Belladrum FestivalAug 20th 2022 - Perth, UK @ Otherlands Festivalwaltdisco.com



