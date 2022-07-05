Imagine Dragons Reveal Epic New Double Album Mercury Acts 1 & 2 Out Now



To bring both halves of the record to life on stage, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons proudly present their massive and highly-anticipated double-disc album, Mercury - Acts 1 & 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) - available everywhere now. Target is also offering an exclusive CD featuring an alternative cover and extra track.Welcome to the world of Mercury - Acts 1 & 2...With the 32-track epic, the group makes the boldest artistic statement of their career thus far. Executive produced by Rick Rubin, the double album includes hit singles " Enemy ", " Bones " and "Sharks" and expands on 2021's "Mercury — Act 1". While Act 1 explores themes such as love, faith, pain, passion and loss, Act 2 focuses on sorting through personal loss and the biggest existential questions of their career.About the album, lead singer Dan Reynolds says, "Mercury - Act 1 is focused on the immediacy of death. What does that sound like? What does that feel like? Mercury - Act 2 is focused on the process that comes after. So it's the coping, the waking up and life has to continue on. When you've lost someone you love, life continues. This album is about loss, grief, and life. I think throwing life in there is so important because there is a lot of joy to this record. It's about being present."Last week, Imagine Dragons brought fans further into the world of Mercury — Acts 1 & 2 with the release of their latest single "Sharks". In order to introduce the "Sharks" to audiences worldwide, Imagine Dragons organized a red-carpet premiere event while on tour last week in Europe. The band shared the video with a global livestream from Gartenbaukino Cinema in Vienna. The video for "Sharks" made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live and MTVU, as well as on the MTV Times Square billboards. Directed by VMA Award winner Drew Kirsch [Taylor Swift], the video is set against the iconic backdrop of the Las Vegas strip and follows Imagine Dragons on the heist of their lives across iconic Las Vegas locations including Bellagio, Allegiant Stadium, Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay, "O" by Cirque du Soleil and more.To celebrate the arrival of Mercury — Acts 1 & 2, billboards for the album launched in Los Angeles, New York, and the band's hometown of Las Vegas, NV. Imagine Dragons also appeared on ALT CTRL Radio with Hanuman on Apple Music 1 to chat about the record in-depth. Imagine Dragons paved the way for their new album with the release of a series of recent anthemic chart topping singles. Thus far, "Bones." has gathered over 331 million streams to date and the accompanying music video has scored 31 million-plus YouTube views. The song also cracked the Billboard Hot 100 and attracted widespread acclaim. Their prior single, the global smash "Enemy," has racked up 4.6 billion combined streams across two versions (including a collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated, East Atlanta-based rapper J.I.D). "Enemy," which was tapped for Riot Games' animated series "Arcane," went No.1 at Alternative Radio and No. 1 at Top 40 Radio.To bring both halves of the record to life on stage, Imagine Dragons will take to the road and kick off a massive US stadium tour that will begin in August making stops in Boston, Toronto, and their hometown of Las Vegas before wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA in September. The summer tour marks the band's biggest North American shows of their career.



