Travis Denning Announces "Might As Well Be Me" EP Will Be Released On August 5, 2022

A native of Warner Robins, Georgia, singer/songwriter and Mercury Nashville/Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mercury Nashville/ Universal Music recording artist Travis Denning announced his forthcoming six-song EP, MIGHT AS WELL BE ME, will be released on August 5 and is available for pre-order now. The project is crafted for the stage with all of Denning's hard-charging energy and mischief-making signatures intact, but it also captures an artist maturing. Denning also released a new track from the upcoming release, sharing "Buy A Girl A Drink," available to listen now here. Co-written by Denning with Jeremy Stover, Paul DiGiovanni and Chase McGill the candlelit confession features Denning's most tender lyricism to date."Last year and my most recent EP were all about thankfulness, and being glad to have any live shows at all," Denning says, explaining the drive behind a new creative chapter. "This time a lot of that is behind us, and it's like 'Alright, let's get to work.' Overall, I wanted this EP to feel like a setlist. And I wanted it to be a no skipper."MIGHT AS WELL BE ME will also include the previously released track "She's On It," a thoughtful track that contemplates a mistake that can't be fixed. On "Don't Give a Truck," Denning's playful personality doesn't just lead the party, it helps drop some heartfelt wisdom with a pure country turn of phrase. With the nostalgia-tinged "River Named Mississippi," Denning is in all new territory. "Red Round Here," is a rollicking roadhouse banger and the serene "If You Need Anything Down Here" finds Denning pledging undying support to a fallen friend.MIGHT AS WELL BE ME Official Tracklisting:1. Red Round Here2. River Named Mississippi3. Buy A Girl A Drink4. Don't Give A Truck5. She's On It6. If You Need Anything Down HereA native of Warner Robins, Georgia, singer/songwriter and Mercury Nashville/Universal Music Canada recording artist Travis Denning celebrated his first No. One and recently certified PLATINUM single with the "shadowy" (Rolling Stone) "After A Few." Accelerating his ascend from a chart-topping single, the song was taken from his debut EP BEER'S BETTER COLD that debuted in the Top 20 of Billboard's Country Albums chart. Denning first made waves with the release of his Top 40 debut single "David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs." Denning has previously headlined his own "Heartbeat Of A Small Town Tour," toured with Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Alan Jackson, Riley Green and is currently out on the road this summer with Dierks Bentley and will join Jake Owen this fall. With over 500 million streams worldwide, Denning has been spotlighted for his head-turning sound and was previously selected as one of CRS New Faces, an Opry NextStage recipient and a CMA KixStart Artist, as he makes his mark within the industry. For more information, visit travisdenning.com.



