The Contest has launched the global careers of a wide variety of artists, including most recently Italian winners Måneskin as well as New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is excited to announce plans to expand the Eurovision Song Contest brand into Latin America.Eurovision Song Contest Latin America will be produced by Voxovation's Christer Björkman, Anders Lenhoff, Ola Melzig, Peter Settman and Greg Lipstone, the producers of American Song Contest and Eurovision Song Contest Canada. Producers will now begin the search for a host city for Eurovision Song Contest Latin America among the top-performing Latin American markets in the coming months.The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest generated more than 75 million unique viewers on YouTube across all ESC content in 232 territories worldwide, with Latin American countries among the top-performing markets for non-participating nations. Among those countries, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico saw the highest content views.Eurovision Song Contest Latin America marks the latest development in the global expansion of the Eurovision Song Contest as it simultaneously elevates the legacy of the brand while maintaining local cultural representation.NBC's American Song Contest, which concluded its eight-week run on 9 May, saw an increase in viewers for the Grand Final, during which K-pop star AleXa was crowned the Season One winner. Eurovision Song Contest Canada, co-produced with partner Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company), is set to debut in 2023.Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor Martin Österdahl said: "Following on from the launch of the American Song Contest, and with plans underway for Eurovision Song Contest Canada next year, the European Broadcasting Union is thrilled to be now working with Voxovation on bringing the excitement and magic of the Eurovision Song Contest to Latin America. The unique Eurovision format finds new fans across the globe every year and we can't wait to expand the brand in this hugely diverse part of the world." Peter Settman and Greg Lipstone, on behalf of the Voxovation producing team, said: "Fans across Latin America have consistently shown up and showed out for the Eurovision Song Contest brand, and Eurovision Song Contest Latin America is the embodiment of that fervent passion, as well as a continuation of the broad vision we, the producing team, have for Eurovision as a global brand."The Eurovision Song Contest, organized by the EBU, is the world's largest live music event, with over 180 million people tuning in across linear and digital channels in 2022.During the Grand Final, audience shares in 40 markets routinely double primetime viewership on participating networks, and among 15 to 34-year-old audiences, the viewership is quadrupled.The Contest has launched the global careers of a wide variety of artists, including most recently Italian winners Måneskin as well as Celine Dion, ABBA, Julio Iglesias and numerous others.



