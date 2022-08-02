Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie And Host Ryan Seacrest Return To 'American Idol' For Season 6





Season six auditions kick off Wednesday, Aug. 3, with the return of "Idol Across America," the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar. Auditions take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C, and start with the annual First 500 event, where hopefuls can sign up to grab a VIP spot before anyone else. "Idol Across America" offers hopefuls the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an "American Idol" producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date for a chance to proceed to the judge audition round of the competition.



"Idol Across America" auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):

• 'First 500' VIP Event (Aug. 3)

• Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Aug. 5)

• Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia (Aug. 8)

• Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota,

• Connecticut, New Jersey, New York (Aug. 12)

• Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi ( Aug. 15)

• Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee (Aug. 17)

• Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington (Aug. 19)

• Open Call: Nationwide (Aug. 22)

• Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Aug. 24)

• Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming (Aug. 26)

• Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. (Aug. 29)

• Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont (Aug. 31)



For information on how to sign up for "Idol Across America" and a chance to virtually audition in front of an "American Idol" producer, please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions. More details on specific dates, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions are available on the website. Contestants must be at least 15 years old to audition and may do so on any "Idol Across America" date regardless of your location.



