News
Country 05/08/2022

Gildan Launches National Underwear Day Campaign In Partnership With Chris Lane

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gildan, a leading apparel brand of quality, affordable basics from t-shirts to underwear, is celebrating National Underwear Day (Aug. 5) with a prize-packed sweepstakes. Participants can win weekly giveaways all month long, plus an ultimate prize featuring concert tickets and a personal meet and greet with country music star, Chris Lane. This is Gildan's third annual National Underwear Day celebration, which provides the perfect platform to surprise and delight customers and the community.
"Whether I'm on tour, performing on stage or at home with my wife and son, I want to feel comfortable and confident," said Lane. "What is great about Gildan is they have all the basics you need for a quality and classic look, including my favorite underwear. I'm excited to celebrate National Underwear Day with Gildan as they offer families and those in need quality everyday basics."

Every Friday in August, Gildan will award five lucky winners an exclusive men's prize pack of underwear, undershirts, tanks and socks via its Instagram channel. Interested participants can enter to win by completing three simple steps:
Follow @gildanonline on Instagram
Like the weekly Friday Instagram post
Tag a friend on the weekly Friday Instagram post

Gildan is also offering the chance to win concert tickets and a personal meet and greet with Chris Lane. This ultimate prize includes a roundtrip airfare, accommodations, exclusive Lane merchandise and a Gildan® prize pack of assorted products for the winner and one guest. For full entry details, visit gildanmusic.com, starting Friday, August 5, 2022. Participants can enter up to once per day through Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Beyond connecting with fans across America, Gildan® is extending its National Underwear Day celebration to support neighbors in need. They are donating 3,000 pieces of essential underwear, undershirts and socks to The Laundry Stop, a charity important to Lane. This charity provides free laundry services and apparel to those without access in Nashville, Tennessee.
"On National Underwear Day, and every day, we are committed to helping supply communities with clean everyday essentials many of us take for granted," said Chuck Ward, President of Sales, Marketing and Distribution of Gildan. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Chris Lane for our favorite holiday to support a community in need while surprising our customers and giving one fan a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
For more information on Gildan, visit gildanbrands.com, and for a full list of sweepstakes rules and regulations, visit gildanmusic.com.






