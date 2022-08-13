YG Drops New Single + Video "Toxic" From Forthcoming Album



Simultaneously, YG remains a pillar of the community. He donated $100,000 worth of food from his restaurant Fishbone Seafood in honor of Juneteenth. Additionally, he founded the nonprofit 4Hundred Waze. Among various initiatives, the nonprofit provided $10,000 in PPE to Los Angeles families hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic residing in Emergency Crisis Housing. Plus, he built a platform for buzzing artists such as Day Sulan with his 4HUNNID label in partnership with Epic Records. The 4HUNNID brand also comprises a clothing line of the same name co-owned by YG and creative director Gavin Mathieu. Infiltrating high fashion and occupying space in retailers such as Zumiez, and more, the line amplifies his impact. Not to mention, the accomplished actor graced the big screen in White Boy Rick with Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey.

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Since emerging in 2009, YG has projected the voice of the streets into the mainstream and ultimately left his mark as a rapper, actor, entrepreneur, designer, and philanthropist. The Compton native has surpassed 10 billion global streams, over a dozen multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications, and countless honors. He's the rare maverick who can stand arm-in-arm with protestors one day, appear on-screen next to an Academy Award winner the next day, and preside over a fashion runway on another day.He has landed four consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200. Among numerous anthems with social implications, Billboard christened 2016's politically charged "FDT (F*** Donald Trump)" featuring Nipsey Hussle, one of the "Songs That Defined the Decade." In 2020, YG fought back again with the anti-racist "FTP," of which Variety claimed, "If there's a music video that captures the Black Lives Matter demonstrations of June 2020, it's YG's 'FTP'."He joined the reunited Public Enemy and an all-star cast of collaborators for a show-stopping performance of "Fight The Power" at the BET Awards in 2020. "FTP" was one of five breakout single + video releases in 2020-2021 from YG's critically acclaimed fifth studio album, My Life 4Hunnid (October 2020) which also included "Laugh Now, Kry Later!"; "SWAG," "Equinox" featuring Day Sulan, and "Out On Bail."Simultaneously, YG remains a pillar of the community. He donated $100,000 worth of food from his restaurant Fishbone Seafood in honor of Juneteenth. Additionally, he founded the nonprofit 4Hundred Waze. Among various initiatives, the nonprofit provided $10,000 in PPE to Los Angeles families hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic residing in Emergency Crisis Housing. Plus, he built a platform for buzzing artists such as Day Sulan with his 4HUNNID label in partnership with Epic Records. The 4HUNNID brand also comprises a clothing line of the same name co-owned by YG and creative director Gavin Mathieu. Infiltrating high fashion and occupying space in retailers such as Zumiez, and more, the line amplifies his impact. Not to mention, the accomplished actor graced the big screen in White Boy Rick with Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey.




