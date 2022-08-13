Hauser Releases New Single "Let's Get Loud"





It's an inventive rendition of Jennifer Lopez's dance-floor anthem with fiery horns, kinetic percussion, and hypnotic cello melodies. "This song is so full of spirit—that quintessential Latin passion," says HAUSER. "We incorporated many classical elements you won't find in the original version, but it still has the energy of all the musicians rocking out and having a great time together."



THE PLAYER, which features an accompaniment from the Czech



Following an incredible 10-year run as half of 2CELLOS, HAUSER is ushering a new era as a solo artist and visual concept creator with THE PLAYER, using his innovative musical skills and irresistible charisma to bring a new wave of cello music to fans everywhere.



Revered globally for his captivating live performance, HAUSER has already hit the stage in over 40 countries across the planet (including historic venues like New York City's



The success of HAUSER extends far beyond his ever-growing devoted fan base and many millions of social media followers. With more than three billion audio and video streams, the Croatian musician is a phenomenon that thrives on audience interaction. HAUSER holds an intrinsic ability to unify and inspire generations of music lovers. "The cello has a universal language that everyone can understand," he affirms. "I want to create music that brings us all together to celebrate the gift of music and the spice of life!"

For more information on HAUSER visit hauserofficial.com.



THE PLAYER Album Tracklist:

1. Sway

2. Livin' la Vida Loca

3. La Isla Bonita

4. Bésame Mucho

5. Quando, Quando, Quando

6. Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White

7. Señorita

8. Obsesión

9. Quizás, Quizás, Quizás (feat. Caroline Campbell)

10. Historia de un Amor

11. Let's Get Loud

12. Waka Waka



2CELLOS - EUROPE TOUR DATES:











2CELLOS - MIDDLE EAST, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES:

November 18, 2022 - Soma Bay, Hurghada, Egypt

November 19, 2022 - Venue TBA - Dubai, UAE

November 21, 2022 - Osaka, JAPAN - Maruzen Intec Arena

November 22, 2022 - Tokyo, JAPAN - Nippon Budokan

November 24, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

November 25, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

November 26, 2022 - Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney

November 27, 2022 - Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney

November 29, 2022 - Perth, AUSTRALIA - RAC Arena

December 02, 2022 - Melbourne, AUSTRALIA -

December 04, 2022 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena



HAUSER -

December 17, 2022 - Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC - Congress Center

December 22, 2022 - Budapest, HUNGARY - Budapest Arena

