Classical 13/08/2022

Hauser Releases New Single "Let's Get Loud"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The international superstar HAUSER debuts his dynamic new single and music video for "Let's Get Loud," the latest track from his forthcoming solo full-length album, THE PLAYER, which is set for release on September 16 via Sony Music Masterworks and available now for preorder. In line with his recent singles "Livin' La Vida Loca" and "Quizás, Quizás, Quizás" featuring renowned American violinist Caroline Campbell, "Let's Get Loud" is packed with energy, flavor and masterful instrumentation from the king of the cello.

It's an inventive rendition of Jennifer Lopez's dance-floor anthem with fiery horns, kinetic percussion, and hypnotic cello melodies. "This song is so full of spirit—that quintessential Latin passion," says HAUSER. "We incorporated many classical elements you won't find in the original version, but it still has the energy of all the musicians rocking out and having a great time together."

THE PLAYER, which features an accompaniment from the Czech National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Steven Mercurio, skillfully merges modern-day hits with timeless classics in custom HAUSER style. The genre-bending artist has found a deep appreciation for Old Hollywood and classic rock-n-roll greats like Elvis and Dean Martin, who have inspired much of his new style. On the new record, HAUSER follows in the footsteps of his heroes, taking the stage as a cross-generational legend in his own right.

Following an incredible 10-year run as half of 2CELLOS, HAUSER is ushering a new era as a solo artist and visual concept creator with THE PLAYER, using his innovative musical skills and irresistible charisma to bring a new wave of cello music to fans everywhere.

Revered globally for his captivating live performance, HAUSER has already hit the stage in over 40 countries across the planet (including historic venues like New York City's Radio City Music Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall) and performed alongside such wide-ranging acts as Andrea Bocelli and Red Hot Chili Peppers. He's even performed at the Vatican and appeared on a wide range of TV shows, including The Bachelorette, Today Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CNN en Español, as well as sports broadcasts like the NFL and UEFA.

The success of HAUSER extends far beyond his ever-growing devoted fan base and many millions of social media followers. With more than three billion audio and video streams, the Croatian musician is a phenomenon that thrives on audience interaction. HAUSER holds an intrinsic ability to unify and inspire generations of music lovers. "The cello has a universal language that everyone can understand," he affirms. "I want to create music that brings us all together to celebrate the gift of music and the spice of life!"
For more information on HAUSER visit hauserofficial.com.

THE PLAYER Album Tracklist:
1. Sway
2. Livin' la Vida Loca
3. La Isla Bonita
4. Bésame Mucho
5. Quando, Quando, Quando
6. Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White
7. Señorita
8. Obsesión
9. Quizás, Quizás, Quizás (feat. Caroline Campbell)
10. Historia de un Amor
11. Let's Get Loud
12. Waka Waka

2CELLOS - EUROPE TOUR DATES:
September 15, 2022 - Barcelona, SPAIN - Palau San Jordi
September 17, 2022 - Madrid, SPAIN - WiZink Center
September 19, 2022 - Zagreb, CROATIA - Arena Zagreb
September 22, 2022 - Verona, ITALY - Arena di Verona

2CELLOS - MIDDLE EAST, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES:
November 18, 2022 - Soma Bay, Hurghada, Egypt
November 19, 2022 - Venue TBA - Dubai, UAE
November 21, 2022 - Osaka, JAPAN - Maruzen Intec Arena
November 22, 2022 - Tokyo, JAPAN - Nippon Budokan
November 24, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
November 25, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
November 26, 2022 - Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney
November 27, 2022 - Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney
November 29, 2022 - Perth, AUSTRALIA - RAC Arena
December 02, 2022 - Melbourne, AUSTRALIA - Sidney Myer Music Bowl
December 04, 2022 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena

HAUSER - Rebel With A Cello Tour
December 17, 2022 - Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC - Congress Center
December 22, 2022 - Budapest, HUNGARY - Budapest Arena
Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, XXIM Records and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visitwww.sonymusicmasterworks.com/






