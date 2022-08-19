DaniLeigh Releases Official Video For Latest Single "Heartbreaker"





Born New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DaniLeigh, the billion-streaming singer and songwriter, dancer, choreo­grapher, and producer who recently announced her "4 Velour" Tour now reveals that the official music video for her latest single " Heartbreaker " will make its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, and on the Paramount Times Square billboards in New York.DaniLeigh's 5-week, 21-city "4 Velour" Tour will kick off September 9th at the Observ­a­tory in Santa Ana, CA; and wrap up with a homecoming at the Novo in Los Angeles on October 13th. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.iamdanileigh.com/tourMY SIDE, the revealing and heartfelt new EP by DaniLeigh, arrived in stores on July 22nd, containing " Heartbreaker " and the achingly honest single "Dead To Me." On the May 10th release day of "Dead To Me," iHeart Radio Power 95.1 on-air personality Angie Martinez hosted the no-holds-barred My Side #NoFilter in-depth interview with DaniLeigh. Her growing legions of fans are still abuzz in the wake of the interview, which delved openly into her most intimate, challenging moments of the past two tumult­u­ous years, her relation­ships, motherhood, and what's next for the artist.MY SIDE, with "Dead To Me" and " Heartbreaker " is the first new music by DaniLeigh since her highly praised Movie album and film counterpart of 2020, which included her three single + video successes of that year: "Levi High" featuring Da Baby, (precursor to the "Levi High Challenge" TikTok compilation video); "Dominican Mami" featuring Fivio Foreign (whose sizzling video was shot on location in DaniLeigh's ancestral Dom­in­i­can Republic); and "Monique," the soundtrack of Finish Line's #ShoesSoFresh high-profile campaign. In support of that campaign, DaniLeigh personally appeared in the Chapter 1 Parks Department video with Caleb McLaughlin and Lil Durk, generating over 30 million streams, and over 13 million YouTube views in its first three weeks.BET Awards "Best New Artist" nominee and Rolling Stone Break­through Artist DaniLeigh crossed over the prestigious 1 billion cumulative global streams threshold with her RIAA platinum smash singles "Lil Bebe" remix featuring Lil Baby (2018), and "Easy" remix featuring Chris Brown (2019).DANILEIGH "4 VELOUR" HEADLINING U.S. TOUR:Sept. 8 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory10 San Francisco, CA August Hall11 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades13 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren16 Houston, TX House Of Blues18 Dallas, TX Echo Lounge & Music Hall20 New Orleans, LA House Of Blues21 Orlando, FL Beacham22 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre25 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer26 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre27 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club29 Detroit, MI El Club30 Cleveland, OH House Of BluesOct. 2 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit Hall3 Chicago, IL House Of Blues5 Lawrence, KS Bottleneck6 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theatre9 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall11 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell13 Los Angeles, CA The NovoDaniLeigh has quietly become an inescapable force in music, fashion, and culture, at large. Beyond amassing 1 billion combined global streams and building an audience of over 3 million Instagram followers and 1 million YouTube subscribers, the 25-year old platinum songstress was named a Rolling Stone Breakthrough Artist, while HIGHSNOBIETY christened her "one of the most forward-thinking artists in the game," and Refinery29 described her as "a fly girl who knows without a doubt that she's fly, but doesn't care if you agree." Born Danielle Curiel to Dominican parents in Miami, she emerged under the watch of royalty when Prince handpicked her to direct the 2013 music video for "Breakfast Can Wait." The late legend acted as her mentor as she developed a signature style. Upon signing to Def Jam in 2017, she dropped the single "Can't Relate" (featuring YBN Nahmir, and YG). Her debut EP, Summer With Friends, (September 2017) contained "Lurkin'" (heard on Season 2 of the HBO series Insecure); and "All I Know" featuring Kes. Her Shiggy-created version of Drake's #InMyFeelingsdance challenge went viral, raking in over 10 million Instagram views. Her 2018 debut album The Plan, set DaniLeigh on her way to over 1 billion combined global streams for her RIAA platinum smash singles "Lil Bebe" remix featuring Lil Baby (which marked her debut television performance on Seth Myers), and "Easy" remix featuring Chris Brown, which earned a 2019 BET Soul Train Award nomination for Best Dance Performance. After the October 2019 release of "Cravin'" featuring G-Eazy, DaniLeigh surprised fans with My Present, a 4-song EP of brand new tracks that was a personal gift to herself on the day of her 25th birthday, December 20, 2019. In the midst of the 2020 pandemic that ensued came two late-spring smash collabos, "Levi High" featuring Da Baby, followed quickly by the sizzling "Dominican Mami" featuring Fivio Foreign, and "Monique," the soundtrack of Finish Line's high-profile #ShoesSoFresh campaign. In conjunction with the campaign, Dani appeared in the Chapter 1 Parks Department video with Caleb McLaughlin (from Stranger Things) and Lil Durk, which generated over 11 million YouTube views in its first two weeks out. All three single + video releases would be included on DaniLeigh's second album Movie and film counterpart (November 2020), a 16-song masterwork that lived up to its title as her biggest and boldest body of work yet. In May 2022, DaniLeigh returned with "Dead To Me," a brand new single + video; followed by " Heartbreaker " and her MY SIDE EP in July.



