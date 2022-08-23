Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 23/08/2022

Cheedoe #Mr.Oyeah Has "Hit The Yo" And Dropped Cheedoes Legacy Available Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cheedoe MrOyeah is an American rap artist who is bringing music from the streets of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Cheedoe would describe im his music as melodic mix with edge and real past experiences. Since the age of 8, Cheedoe has accomplished many things in that time. With in the last year, Cheedoe has released 96 songs. Which includes an album, 4 mixtapes, and 32 singles. While releasing 14 videos in that same year.
To say Cheedoe is working hard is and understatement. Cheedoe eventually started his own label "MTR ENT." Which means more than rap.
This artist has been having motion for a while and has the city of milwaukee calling him one of the "Next Best Artists Up."
Currently Cheedoe has released a mixtape on all major platforms with host DjLegacy called "Cheedoes Legacy."
The highly anticipated tape can be streamed on @mymixtapez & @livemixtapes
https://mymixtapez.com/album/255833
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/cheedoe/890012096






