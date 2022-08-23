Dropkick Murphys Release 'Ten Times More' Single; Their New Album Will Be Released Digitally And On CD September 30, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Dropkick Murphys' new single and video "Ten Times More," from their forthcoming This Machine Still Kills
Fascists, are out now. This Machine Still Kills
Fascists will be released digitally and on CD September
30 via the band's Dummy Luck Music
/ [PIAS], with a special edition vinyl out November 11.
TMSKF is unlike anything Dropkick Murphys
have done to date: A full album of songs that bring Woody Guthrie's words to life. Not a tribute album or a collection of covers, This Machine Still Kills
Fascists is a collaboration between Dropkick Murphys
and Woody Guthrie - artists separated by time and space, but connected by a common philosophy - to create something entirely new.
Armed with nothing but percussion, a harmonica, and their own voices, Dropkick Murphys
take on Woody Guthrie's battle cry for the downtrodden, the oppressed, and the working man, evoking a military cadence with the song's call-and-response delivery. The music and melody for "Ten Times More" were written, arranged and recorded by Dropkick Murphys
on the spot.
That's right: The band used the original demo take for the album. Extra stomp tracks, harmonica and backing vocals were added in the studio - but the drums, majority of the stomping, shaker, lead and backup vocals were a one-and-done. The band loved the organic feel they captured on that take and didn't want to mess with it.
The fittingly austere video for "Ten Times More" features grainy footage of the band stomping and clapping their way through the song, with fleeting cameos from effigies of some of America's foremost labor opponents, swindlers, and modern day fascists.
Meanwhile, Dropkick Murphys' first single from This Machine Still Kills
Fascists, "Two 6's Upside Down," is currently at #17 and climbing on the Americana radio single chart.
Music
fans from around the world can join Dropkick Murphys
on Monday, August 29 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT for the streaming Dropkick Murphys
Live At Paste Studio On The Road: Boston
presented by Paste Magazine and Folk Americana Roots
Hall of Fame, from the Wang Theatre at the Boch Center in Boston.
In addition, on September
14, Dropkick Murphys
will appear at AMERICANAFEST in Nashville, where fans can enjoy a Q&A with band members discussing the new album and their inclusion in the Folk Americana Roots
Hall of Fame, as well as a short acoustic performance of songs from This Machine Still Kills
Fascists.
This Machine Still Kills
Fascists continues Dropkick Murphys' journey with Woody Guthrie that began nearly two decades ago with "Gonna Be A Blackout
Tonight" and "I'm Shipping Up To Boston." For those two songs, Dropkick Murphys
pulled Guthrie's lyrics into their musical world, giving them the DKM treatment through and through.
For this album - created from a larger body of mostly unpublished works, curated for the band by Woody's daughter Nora Guthrie - they knew they needed to enter Woody's musical world, an altogether new challenge for a band whose raw power had relied on searing electric guitars up until this point.
Dropkick Murphys
and their longtime producer Ted Hutt aptly recorded This Machine Still Kills
Fascists at The Church Studio in Tulsa (just a few minutes from Woody Guthrie's birthplace, and the modern-day Woody Guthrie Center). The historic studio was founded by Leon Russell and was the original location of legendary Shelter Records.
During the album sessions, Dropkick Murphys
made a point to visit Woody's hometown of Okemah and walk the same streets Woody walked. Retreating to Woody's home state of Oklahoma to record the album had a powerful effect on the band and the creative process behind these songs. Ultimately, Dropkick Murphys
had so much material based on Woody's poignant lyrics that they recorded two albums, with Vol. 2 scheduled for release in 2023.
This Machine Still Kills
Fascists also features guest vocal collaborations with alt country artist Nikki
Lane ("Never Git Drunk No More,") and Evan Felker from country roots group Turnpike Troubadours' ("The Last One").
Dropkick Murphys
will launch their first-ever reserved seating theater tour-- This Machine...Theater Tour--October 20 in support of this very special and powerful acoustic album. Jaime Wyatt will be the main support on the tour - as well as joining DKM on stage for the duet "Never Git Drunk No More" - and Jesse
Ahern will open the shows.
Dropkick Murphys
fall tour dates also include a few U.S. fairs in September
and a headlining slot at Punk In The Park in Orange
County, CA in November. Visit www.DropkickMurphys.com for a list of tour dates and to purchase tickets.
Dropkick Murphys
- This Machine Still Kills
Fascists band members are: Ken Casey (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals), Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Matt Kelly
(drums, percussion, and vocals), James
Lynch (guitars and vocals), Kevin
Rheault (bass).