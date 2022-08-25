Dove Cameron Shares 'Breakfast' Music Video





Following performances on The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chart topping singer/songwriter and Emmy-award winning actress Dove Cameron challenges men to put their feet in the stirrups, scoot down and relax in the new music video " Breakfast " released today.The video, which made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards, serves as a powerfully cathartic flip on the societal struggles facing women.The video ends with a strong call to action to learn more and get engaged with four key organizations on the frontlines: Supermajority, EMILY's List, Headcount and National Network of Abortion Funds.With the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade looming in the background, the video paints a picture of what the world would look like if gender roles were reversed and men experienced the harsh realities many women face daily. The result is a powerful statement on gender inequality, power dynamics and bodily autonomy in a Hitchcockian alternate universe scored by the anthemic "Breakfast." It also serves as a reminder that while times may change in appearance, we are still fighting many of the same battles as previous generations."I was feeling incredibly disillusioned watching the recent SCOTUS ruling and I couldn't wrap my head around making a music video at a time when I felt so desolate," Dove says. "With this video, I want to show the disturbing contrast between stylized femininity and masculine power and the gender stereotypes that plague our social commentary. I want the audience to notice how strange it is to watch the roles be reversed and it was important to highlight how ingrained these roles really are in our nervous systems.This is a video to remind us that 'how it's always been' should never be a reason for desensitization or upholding broken systems. Hopefully by re-contextualizing these familiar scenes, this video will encourage people to vote for a world where we leave gender discrimination as a thing of the past and stop bringing the past into the present." Breakfast " is the follow up to Dove's RIAA-certified gold noir-pop turned massively beloved queer anthem "Boyfriend," has over 349 million streams worldwide to date and has peaked at #2 on Top 40 radio, #10 on the Spotify U.S. chart and at #9 on the UK Official chart since its release.Following performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ellen, The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, and iHeart's Can't Cancel Pride, Dove has firmly established herself as an unstoppable force in the music world. Dove recently scored an MTV VMA nomination for Best New Artist.



