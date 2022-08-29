Regina Spektor's 20th Anniversary 11:11 Box Set + Papa's Bootlegs Out Now Unveils "Braille" Fall US Tour Kicks Off This October



October 27—Walt Disney Concert Hall—Los Angeles, CA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of its 20th anniversary Regina Spektor releases a special, limited edition box set of her beloved self-released debut album 11:11.The box set includes a remastered vinyl edition of 11:11, 2xLP collection of live performances entitled Papa's Bootlegs including never before heard or released songs from the 11:11 era - recorded by Regina's father - a full color lyric booklet with liner notes, reproductions of original fliers, art, doodles and photos. The album cover for Papa's Bootlegs was hand drawn by Spektor's friend Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers.This marks the album's first time ever being issued on vinyl, and it's also available as a standalone single LP which will remain on sale following the box set selling out. A CD version is set for release later this year.Spektor's critically acclaimed new studio album Home, before and after is out now and she hits the road this fall, set to kick off her tour October 9 with shows in 11 cities, as well as a stop at Planet Bluegrass Concert Series in Lyons, CO on September 16.11:11—TRACKLISTING:1. Love Affair2. Rejazz3. Back of A Truck4. Buildings5. Marry Ann6. Flynn7. Wasteside8. Pavlov's Daughter9. 2.99 Cent Blues10. Braille11. I Want To Sing12. SunshinePapa's Bootlegs—TRACKLISTING:13. Back of A Truck14. Love Affair15. Trigger Happy16. Wastewide17. Cyclone18. Pavlov's Daugther19. Mocking Bird20. Train Ballad21. Rejazz22. Quarters23. Cradle24. Little Girls25. Mustard Muskateers26. Amplifiers27. Sunshine28. False Intro to Braille29. Braille30. Marry Ann31. Long Brown Hair32. Flyin'33. Down By The RiverTOUR DATES: September 16—Planet Bluegrass Ranch—Lyons, COOctober 9—Chicago Theater—Chicago, ILOctober 11—Michigan Theater—Ann Arbor, MIOctober 12—Massey Hall—Toronto, ONOctober 14—State Theater—Ithaca, NYOctober 15—Wellmont Theater—Montclair, NJOctober 16—Warner Theatre—Washington DCOctober 18—Tabernacle—Atlanta, GAOctober 19—Belk Theatre—Charlotte, NCOctober 20—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TNOctober 25—The Warfield—San Francisco, CAOctober 27—Walt Disney Concert Hall—Los Angeles, CA



