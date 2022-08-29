Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Oldies 29/08/2022

Regina Spektor's 20th Anniversary 11:11 Box Set + Papa's Bootlegs Out Now Unveils "Braille" Fall US Tour Kicks Off This October

Regina Spektor's 20th Anniversary 11:11 Box Set + Papa's Bootlegs Out Now Unveils "Braille" Fall US Tour Kicks Off This October

Hot Songs Around The World

Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
421 entries in 26 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1143 entries in 25 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
244 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
530 entries in 28 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
224 entries in 21 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
275 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of its 20th anniversary Regina Spektor releases a special, limited edition box set of her beloved self-released debut album 11:11.
The box set includes a remastered vinyl edition of 11:11, 2xLP collection of live performances entitled Papa's Bootlegs including never before heard or released songs from the 11:11 era - recorded by Regina's father - a full color lyric booklet with liner notes, reproductions of original fliers, art, doodles and photos. The album cover for Papa's Bootlegs was hand drawn by Spektor's friend Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers.

This marks the album's first time ever being issued on vinyl, and it's also available as a standalone single LP which will remain on sale following the box set selling out. A CD version is set for release later this year.

Spektor's critically acclaimed new studio album Home, before and after is out now and she hits the road this fall, set to kick off her tour October 9 with shows in 11 cities, as well as a stop at Planet Bluegrass Concert Series in Lyons, CO on September 16.

11:11—TRACKLISTING:
1. Love Affair
2. Rejazz
3. Back of A Truck
4. Buildings
5. Marry Ann
6. Flynn
7. Wasteside
8. Pavlov's Daughter
9. 2.99 Cent Blues
10. Braille
11. I Want To Sing
12. Sunshine

Papa's Bootlegs—TRACKLISTING:
13. Back of A Truck
14. Love Affair
15. Trigger Happy
16. Wastewide
17. Cyclone
18. Pavlov's Daugther
19. Mocking Bird
20. Train Ballad
21. Rejazz
22. Quarters
23. Cradle
24. Little Girls
25. Mustard Muskateers
26. Amplifiers
27. Sunshine
28. False Intro to Braille
29. Braille
30. Marry Ann
31. Long Brown Hair
32. Flyin'
33. Down By The River

TOUR DATES:
September 16—Planet Bluegrass Ranch—Lyons, CO
October 9—Chicago Theater—Chicago, IL
October 11—Michigan Theater—Ann Arbor, MI
October 12—Massey Hall—Toronto, ON
October 14—State Theater—Ithaca, NY
October 15—Wellmont Theater—Montclair, NJ
October 16—Warner Theatre—Washington DC
October 18—Tabernacle—Atlanta, GA
October 19—Belk Theatre—Charlotte, NC
October 20—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN
October 25—The Warfield—San Francisco, CA
October 27—Walt Disney Concert Hall—Los Angeles, CA






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0119519 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0029783248901367 secs