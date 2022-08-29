Samantha Releases New Single "People Today"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Central Texas Americana recording artist and songwriter Samantha is back with the release of her new single "People Today," a track that will get you hooked up through its vocals and melodic guitar riffs, a few instrumentary that calls back to the music of Jewel and Sheryl Crow where there's something almost Country about it.About the song, Samantha comments: "I wrote the song because I want everyone to change their way of thinking. The world is not going to become a better place if I continue to stay quiet, I am just so tired of being quiet, tired of being nice, tired of music that has no truth. I want to make the world a better place and my songs are the only way I know how to do it. You are not alone in your feelings. I feel the same way too, let's do something about it while we still can."



