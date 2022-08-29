Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
29/08/2022

Samantha Releases New Single "People Today"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Central Texas Americana recording artist and songwriter Samantha is back with the release of her new single "People Today," a track that will get you hooked up through its vocals and melodic guitar riffs, a few instrumentary that calls back to the music of Jewel and Sheryl Crow where there's something almost Country about it.

About the song, Samantha comments: "I wrote the song because I want everyone to change their way of thinking. The world is not going to become a better place if I continue to stay quiet, I am just so tired of being quiet, tired of being nice, tired of music that has no truth. I want to make the world a better place and my songs are the only way I know how to do it. You are not alone in your feelings. I feel the same way too, let's do something about it while we still can."






