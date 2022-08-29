Madison Beer Releases New Single 'Dangerous'





Madison Beer releases her new single " Dangerous " with accompanying music video. The drop comes ahead of her debut at Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend, where she'll be performing " Dangerous " live for the first time. Dangerous " is co-produced and co-written by Madison alongside Tobias Jesso Jr and James Francies, as well as longtime collaborators Tim Sommers, Jeremy "Kinetics" Dussolliet, and Leroy Clampitt. The song is a beautiful showcase of Madison's vocals through lush harmonies and dreamy production, complete with an ethereal string arrangement. The cinematic visual, co-directed by Madison, finds the rising pop star in an emotional performance of the track, centerstage amongst an orchestra ensemble."Dangerous is the start of a more honest, vulnerable and mature chapter," says Madison. "It's about accepting that some situations didn't pan out the way you imagined. And it's about questioning your own responsibility in a relationship. I'm really excited for fans to hear this new side and hope they love it as much as I do!"




