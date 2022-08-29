Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 29/08/2022

Madison Beer Releases New Single 'Dangerous'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Madison Beer releases her new single "Dangerous" with accompanying music video. The drop comes ahead of her debut at Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend, where she'll be performing "Dangerous" live for the first time.

"Dangerous" is co-produced and co-written by Madison alongside Tobias Jesso Jr and James Francies, as well as longtime collaborators Tim Sommers, Jeremy "Kinetics" Dussolliet, and Leroy Clampitt. The song is a beautiful showcase of Madison's vocals through lush harmonies and dreamy production, complete with an ethereal string arrangement. The cinematic visual, co-directed by Madison, finds the rising pop star in an emotional performance of the track, centerstage amongst an orchestra ensemble.
"Dangerous is the start of a more honest, vulnerable and mature chapter," says Madison. "It's about accepting that some situations didn't pan out the way you imagined. And it's about questioning your own responsibility in a relationship. I'm really excited for fans to hear this new side and hope they love it as much as I do!"






