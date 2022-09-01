Ido Spak The Jazz Traveler Embodies The Spirit Of The Genre On New Album Epidemic Adventures



Ido Spak takes his Jazz-infected stylings and blends this with a whimsical sound and sets them atop a crisp soundscape with beautiful production flourishes. The overall impact-precision is married to a detailed vintage aesthetic, at no expense to the album's lovely story.



Epidemic Adventures is an album that binds its 10-tracks with an uplifting sense of resolve. This optimistic spirit - characterised by the album's joyful brass sections and soulful piano melodies is the result of the romance behind the scenes.



During a time of global isolation, Ido Spak found a connection online. When most felt more alone than ever, Ido had found his one. This journey led to the track Epidemic Love Song, and in turn the rest of Epidemic Adventures.



Ido Spak got the name The Jazz Traveler as it's his mission to travel the world and experience music bringing joy to his adoring fans. He has previously drawn inspiration from musicians of Iran, as well as Syria and Palestine.



Expanding on the themes Ido Spak explains: "I bring elements from the



Artist: Ido Spak

Title: Epidemic Adventures

Lead Single: Endless Summer, Also Hoy Memo, Ashorer Shira

Release: 3rd September

F.F.O: Debussy, Ravel, Bud Powell

