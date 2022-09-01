Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Jazz 01/09/2022

Ido Spak The Jazz Traveler Embodies The Spirit Of The Genre On New Album Epidemic Adventures

Ido Spak The Jazz Traveler Embodies The Spirit Of The Genre On New Album Epidemic Adventures

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ido Spak The Jazz Traveler is making classic tones fit for the 21st century with his latest album Epidemic Adventures.
Ido Spak takes his Jazz-infected stylings and blends this with a whimsical sound and sets them atop a crisp soundscape with beautiful production flourishes. The overall impact-precision is married to a detailed vintage aesthetic, at no expense to the album's lovely story.

Epidemic Adventures is an album that binds its 10-tracks with an uplifting sense of resolve. This optimistic spirit - characterised by the album's joyful brass sections and soulful piano melodies is the result of the romance behind the scenes.

During a time of global isolation, Ido Spak found a connection online. When most felt more alone than ever, Ido had found his one. This journey led to the track Epidemic Love Song, and in turn the rest of Epidemic Adventures.

Ido Spak got the name The Jazz Traveler as it's his mission to travel the world and experience music bringing joy to his adoring fans. He has previously drawn inspiration from musicians of Iran, as well as Syria and Palestine.

Expanding on the themes Ido Spak explains: "I bring elements from the Middle East and combine them with NYC Jazz and classical music. I explore non-conventional rhythms and do it through collaboration with musicians from different cultures such as Iran, Syria, Kurdistan… Canada, Germany and the goal is to break national and political boundaries."

Artist: Ido Spak
Title: Epidemic Adventures
Lead Single: Endless Summer, Also Hoy Memo, Ashorer Shira
Release: 3rd September
F.F.O: Debussy, Ravel, Bud Powell
Epidemic Adventures - Album






