Where Would You Find The Best Online Vocal Coach?

Qu.? "I want to be able to sing songs exactly how I want to. How do I achieve this?"

Answer: Seek a vocal coach who discovers your voice, trains who you are, develops your own style and frees you to be exactly who you are.

So, quite clearly, you're not the person who is going to become a copy of other singers who "almost sounds like Beyonce" or copying youtube video tutorials because you aspire to be an artist in your own right. You want to understand so that you can song-write, decorate with runs and licks, sing with expression and connect your heart and soul with your voice

What Would the Best Online Vocal Coaches Teach Me?

Forget youtube tutorials. What you need are experts in the industry who have worked with A-lister celebrities such as Emeli Sande, Ellie Goulding, Stormzy and who themselves have sung for royal weddings and the most prestigious events world wide.

You need a fusion of explanation text with detailed step-by-step tasks and videos. A digital library of singing courses that:

Combine PDF style magazines with short explanatory videos from international level vocal coaches

Notated scores of their vocal solos and runs,

Technical exercises that build your breathing, your tone and your levels of expression.

Offer Zoom support when you need it most.

Offer bespoke new singing courses for aspects of your singing, or a song that you would like to learn.

What do the Best Vocal Coaches Singing Technique Exercises involve?

Marsha Morrison is one of the most respected performers, conductors, arrangers and possibly the best vocal coach in the UK. She has a diverse and eclectic background that includes pop, reggae and gospel. She has led workshops across the stage, TV, commercials, radio, tours, studio recordings and more.

The aspects of vocal technique that she covers are vast:

Accessing singers' high notes.

Breath & core support.

Head voice, chest voice, the mix, twang.

The chest plate, resonance & the solar plexus.

Runs including neighbour notes, triple falls, blues inflexions and elaborate improvisations.

Blues and pentatonic colourings.

How to connect emotions and expression with vocal tone and performance.

How to sing the same song in different ways for different events.

How do I find my own Personality as a Singer?

This is where Marsha's courses are revolutionary. She demystifies previous conceptions of singing and what you think you should sound like. She unveils who you really are. She connects breath and emotion with vocal tone in an instant.

Who have our other Celebrity Course Musicians Worked With?

The range of names in our courses are stunning from Ella Henderson and Madonna to Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston to West Life, Stormzy, The Jacksons, Will Young, Robbie Williams, Celine Dione, Mel C, James Morrison, Lulu, All Saints. I don't think I need to go on.

These pop musicians deliver the very best and have performed on some of the world's greatest singles and albums. You have probably already heard them play on the radio today.

The Maestro Online will lead you to world class courses, the best online vocal coach lessons that have yet to have been created for the rock-pop-blues-gospel world.