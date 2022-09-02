Joey McIntyre & Jujubee Announced As Cast Members For Alaska Thunderfuck's Forthcoming "DRAG: The Musical Stage Show"





Concord Theatricals is the world's most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music legend Joey McIntyre and celebrated drag icon Jujubee have been officially announced today as the newest members of the all-star cast of Alaska Thunderfuck's DRAG: The Musical which will make its full-production show debut this September and October at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood.Now with Joey playing the part of Tom Hutchinson and Jujubee bringing to life The Tigress, the cast of DRAG: The Musical is brimming with iconic drag, Broadway and celebrity talent. The cast will boast a roster of drag icons including Alaska, Jackie Cox, Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo and Aria B. Cassadine as well as acting/Broadway stars Nick Adams, Miah Blake, Alysha Deslorieux, Kayden Koshelev, Nick Laughlin, J. Elaine Marcos, Patrick Ortiz, and Jamie Torcellini. The forthcoming performances of DRAG: The Musical will be directed and choreographed by the Emmy-nominated Spencer Liff, with costume design courtesy of Emmy-winning cutting edge superstar designer Marco Marco.Written by drag superstar Alaska Thunderfuck with her longtime musical collaborators, certified platinum songwriter/producer Tomas Costanza and celebrity song stylist Ashley Gordon, DRAG: The Musical will have show previews on September 23 and 24. The official opening weekend will take place September 30 and October 1, followed by two additional weekend shows on October 7and 8, and October 14 and 15. All show dates will have two showings, 7PM and 10PM. Tickets are available via FeverUp HERE."I'm so excited to jump into this fantastic new musical and the world of Drag," said Joey McIntyre. "It's my experience that it's a place of learning, accepting and loving one another and having a blast while you're doing it - And I'm here for that!! See you at the Bourbon Room, baby!!"On Broadway, Joey played 'Fiyero' in WICKED opposite Idina Menzel and 'Dr. Pomatter' in WAITRESS. He was also in the original off-Broadway production of TICK, TICK, BOOM. Most recently, Joey originated the role of " Johnny " in the Broadway-bound "The Wanderer". Joey has weaved his solo music in and out of his acting career, producing 5 albums of his own including the self-penned Billboard Top Ten hit "Stay the Same." Joey McIntyre is repped by Carlton, Goddard & Freer Talent, Realm Talent and Vault Entertainment."Drag: The Musical quite literally combines the two things that fulfill me the most," said Jujubee. "Can it get much better than this? I am so excited to have this opportunity and be a part of this incredible cast as the Tigress. Meeeeow!"Jujubee is a professional singer, songwriter, drag performer, makeup artist, and comedian from Boston, Massachusetts. She is best known for being a contestant on Season 2 of "RuPaul's Drag Race", Season 1 of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars", "RuPaul's Drag U", a top 3 finalist on Season 5 of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars", and a top 3 finalist on "Drag Race UK vs The World." Most recently, Jujubee had a 7 week run in Death Drop in London's West End.Along with Tomas Costanza, Drag: The Musical is also produced by the producers of five-time, Tony-nominated sensation Rock of Ages (one of the longest running shows in Broadway history), and the owners of The Bourbon Room, Matthew and Hillary Weaver, Scott Prisand, and Janet Billig Rich. Additional co-production provided by Concord Theatricals, Paolo and Jodie Coppola, Aron and Gabe Alves-Tomko, Timothy Boynton, and Alvin Providence along with General Management team Kevin Bailey and Matthew Herrmann. Additional executive producers include David Charpentier, Jacob Slane and Ryan Aceto on behalf of Producer Entertainment Group."This musical we have been writing for the last six years is finally coming to life. It's wild to see the seeds that we planted starting to bloom, and I'm so blown away by the level of artistry that the whole cast and team have brought to this," said Alaska. "This musical speaks to a ton of issues that are really important today— gender identity; family, whether genetic or chosen, gentrification and a fucked economy, and most importantly… Drag. I'm so excited to bring this story to life and share it with the world.""This is a once-in-a-career opportunity," said Co-Producer Matt Weaver. "We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking musical and debut it at The Bourbon Room!"DRAG: The Musical will surely become a modern day queer cult classic telling the story of two rival drag bars that go head-to-head for survival amidst financial troubles.Though in the works for years, Drag: The Musical first saw the light of day when the album 'DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording)' dropped this past May. PEG Records and Killingsworth Recording Company partnered with Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals to release 'DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording)', which cracked the top ten of the iTunes Soundtrack chart and debuted at #12 on Billboard's Cast Albums charts as well as earning coverage via Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, Entertainment Weekly, Playbilland more. The album was followed by several select concert performances in June 2022 and it includes the #1 song "She's All That" that topped Pandora's Musical Theater Charts for four weeks.Tickets are available both standard, general admission as well as VIP, with the latter including exclusive premier seating and one complimentary signature cocktail. Attendees are encouraged to partake in the complete Bourbon Room experience and enjoy dinner before, during or after the show. Chef Frankie Guerrero's dinner menu features upscale comfort food with a sophisticated approach to American classics such as the Snake River Farms Wagyu Bourbon Burger and Frankie's Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich.For tickets and additional information, visit www.bourbonroomhollywood.com.A bizarre cosmic collision propelled Alaska to Earth…and onto the fifth season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," where she finished in the final 3 before returning and taking the crown as winner of season two of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars." She has released three chart-topping studio albums, "Anus," "Poundcake," "Vagina" and a 4th on the way in 2022 with "Red 4 Filth." Alaska was nominated for a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for her feature role as Queen Gynecia in the Go Go's scored musical comedy "Head Over Heels," been a cast member of VH1's hit reality series "Scared Famous," released a young adult novel titled "Alaska Thunderfun and the Inner Space Odyssey,"released her memoir "My Name's Yours, What's Alaska?: A Memoir" in November 2021, starred as Hattie in the short horror film "The Quiet Room" directed by Sam Wineman and has toured the globe spreading her otherworldly message of love, kindness and gender nonconformity. Alaska also co-hosts the wildly popular Race Chaser podcast with Willam here and her YouTube videos boast over 60 million views with 15 million views alone (and counting) for 2017's "The T." She has over 1.8 million Instagram followers and over 1.3 million Twitter & Facebook followers. You can watch her first-ever stand-up comedy special "The Alaska Thunderf**k Extra Special Comedy Special" on the OUTtv USA Apple TV Channel. In addition, Alaska co-founded the LGBTQ+ Moguls of Media podcast channel here on the Forever Dog Network, co-created the Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Award Contest Competition Here and even owns her own vodka line called SERV Vodka Here. She's currently working on a new live stage show called DRAG: The Musical which she co-wrote with Tomas Costanza & Ashley Gordon that will make its live debut in September. And, in her spare time she stars in Divatronic icon tribute shows (Gaga, Britney, Miley) that she founded and created with director Nick Laughlin. Her message to humankind? "If you're not wearing nails, you are not doing drag."Tomas Costanza is a certified-platinum record producer/songwriter and owner of the Killingsworth Recording Company. Costanza has co-written and produced twelve Billboard #1 albums, composed music for multiple TV shows and licensed over 1000 song placements. Synch credits include brands such as Apple, Galaxy, Ford, Google, Amazon, Target, TJ Maxx, Zillow and Tropicana as well as promos for NBC, ABC, CBS, HBO, Showtime, Netflix, AGT, Marvel, WWE and Call of Duty. Scoring credits include networks such as CBS, Comedy Central, Disney, Viceland, and Discovery as well as TV shows such as Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin, Huangʼs World, Hood Adjacent with James Davis, The Henry Ford Innovation Nation, Lucky Dog and Hidden Heroes.Ashley Gordon is a Los Angeles-based songwriter, vocal producer, and ramen connoisseur. She was raised by her loving grandparents in Long Island, New York. The sounds of Ray Charles, Elvis, and Billy Joel filled the halls of her childhood home. Ashley has been published by PULSE Recordings since 2016, focusing her creative energy towards sync artist development. Notable song placements include Burt's Bee's, Doritos, Revlon, Clorox, Freeform, ABC, NBC, CBS, Starz, Hulu, Netflix, and many more. Beyond sync, Ashley has landed over twelve #1 albums on the iTunes charts with RuPaul's Drag Race royalty Alaska Thunderfxck, Trixie Mattel, and KATYA to name a few. She also co-wrote a song entitled "Holy Ground", produced by Justin Tranter for The Voice contestant DeSz. It served as her finale song and debut single (Republic). Ashley was invited to speak as an expert in vocal production and songwriting on CBS' all-female leadership in STEM showcase, Mission Unstoppable. Produced by Geena Davis in partnership with Litton Entertainment, the show encourages young women ages 7-14 to explore STEM-centric careers.Concord is the independent, worldwide leader in the development, management and acquisition of sound recordings, music publishing, theatrical performance rights and narrative content. Headquartered in Nashville with additional offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Berlin and Miami, Concord also has staff in Toronto, Tokyo and Melbourne. The Company's catalog consists of nearly 900,000 songs, composed works, plays, musicals and active recordings which are licensed in virtually every country and territory worldwide.Concord Theatricals is the world's most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. Our unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Kitt & Yorkey, Ken Ludwig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson. We are the only firmproviding truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class producing.https://www.concordtheatricals.com/



