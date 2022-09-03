Breakthrough Artist Sofia Camara Bares Her Soul In New Anthem "Never Be Yours"





Approaching universal themes — like infatuation and heartache, loss and self-discovery — New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Toronto-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Sofia Camara releases "Never Be Yours", her first single since signing to 21 Entertainment/ Universal Music.Produced by the iconic Montreal-based duo Banx & Ranx, "Never Be Yours" is inspired by a range of influences: the undeniable power of soaring alt-rock, the potency of heart-sleeve ballads, and bouncy electropop - a stirring ode to heartbreak, equally interested in the art of moving on. The official music video for "Never Be Yours", directed by Jenny Balite and executive produced by Danny Simpson and Sarah Ruest, arrives alongside the single today, a vulnerable portrayal of coping through heartbreak that leads to personal growth all while showcasing the breakout songstress in all her glory."I had this perfect image of someone who I actually didn't know as well as I thought I did," says Sofia about the new single. "When writing 'Never Be Yours'. I remember saying I wanted to send one last text or leave one voicemail, but instead I wrote this song. Because I was able to be super transparent and open during the writing process, I feel extremely connected to it." - Sofia CamaraBorn in Terceira Island, Portugal, the 20-year-old artist fell in love with performing when she stepped on stage for the first time at 12-years-old. Eager to return to the spotlight, Sofia began nurturing her talent by building a syllabus of vocal coaching classes she found on YouTube, using vocal powerhouses like Ariana Grande, Adele, Christina Aguilera, and Bruno Mars as inspirations. Waking up to the rock melodies of Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and Nirvana that filled her West End Toronto home sparked an early love for musicianship and led to her taking bass, guitar, and piano lessons. Now taking her phenomenal talent to a larger stage, Sofia is backed by world renowned music manager Chris Smith, a visionary that has guided the careers of multi-platinum artists including Alessia Cara, Nelly Furtado, Tamia, Fefe Dobson and more."Never Be Yours" marks the beginning of an exciting new era for Sofia Camara, who kicks off her new chapter with 21 Entertainment/Universal Music Canada with a veritable earworm. Sofia Camara builds her songs with an architect's vision. For the singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from Toronto, she'll glide across the keys, or strum a chord progression, until she lands on a melody that fits the lyrical storyline she's been weaving together in her head. She writes best when it's late. Nightfall invites a particular vulnerability, when animated recollections of the day become the seed of inspiration — often, she replays on the events of the day, and imagines a new outcome.Her new single "Never Be Yours" is the triumph of an artist attuned to the contours of her voice — a gift to her 239K+ followers on TikTok who had liked her videos over 5.2 million times. It aligns with an artistic ambition devoted to relatability above all else, and attempts to offer up her experiences so others might better understand theirs. Instinctually, she defers space to the emotions of those around her: always listening, learning, then leaning into what she hears. It's the same way she approaches covers of songs crafted by others (Miley Cyrus was a fan of Camara's cover of "When I Look at You") with more than a goal to recreate, but a desire to fully embody the spirit of a song; getting in between the lines of a track and creating something raw and new. A perfectionist at heart, Sofia Camara is pushing the boundaries of her comfort zone to better perfect her craft.Approaching universal themes — like infatuation and heartache, loss and self-discovery — Sofia Camara finds the sweet spot of post-adolescent curiosity, mixed with a self-aware maturity wise beyond her years. She's detail-oriented above all else, pinpointing a deeply human emotion then examining it from all sides. She's courageously a work in progress.



