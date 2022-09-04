Songwriter To The Stars Completes New Musical "Like A Rhinestone Cowboy"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Upon meeting him one of the most apparent attributes of Mr. Larry Weiss is the level of humility that exudes from the man. His credits on the other hand speak loudly as they resonate with an expansive list of major artists and supporting professionals all of whom harbor a deep appreciation for his successful history yet the man remains quite humble. For instance in his latest creation Mr. Weiss recently completed a new musical entitled, "Like A Rhinestone Cowboy".

It's a fascinating glimpse into an area of New York City that was known for the residency of both start up songwriters and established professionals, Midtown. One of the restaurants there was Jack Dempsey's. It was located within the heart of where all of the creation was taking place. It was at Dempsey's that Larry Weiss made a lifetime decision: he was going to be in the music business and so as fate would have it, it came to pass.

Today, known as one of the top songwriters in the world Mr. Weiss is still living his dream. To that end he remembers the colorful history of Songwriter's Row and the over the top personalities that framed his future. Now he's ready to bring it to the stage and it looks like another hit for the gentleman.

About......

Larry Weiss is an ultra-successful songwriter, screenwriter, and artist in his own right. His writings muse professionals around the world as he has a way of communicating life and love in verse and music that simply stated excels. Now residing in Nashville Tennessee this New York New Jersey man was raised in a household near the mostly Black neighborhoods of Newark. Driven like a moth to a flame Larry found himself listening to and enjoying the black gospel music nearby. Coming from a Jewish European heritage that may have been a bit uncommon some sixty five years ago but music drove his direction.

His rhyming skills were always in place as well and once he decided to follow his heart he found himself in Los Angeles, the home of some of the biggest names in music. Once there the greats of all time learned of this young man and his ability with the pen. This led to deal after deal after deal. It's history as they say and yet Mr. Weiss is not history personally, he remains contemporary. He is still collaborating plus he just completed penning a new musical. The names at the top of this announcement are just a sampling of those that have trusted Mr. Weiss and worked with him and found co-mutual success. We've provided a link to his discography as there are just too many to list here. There is an old saying on the street that goes, "you either is or you ain't" and Mr. Larry Weiss is.




