The UK's Songs Of The Summer 2022 Is Revealed

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nostalgia reigns supreme as Running Up That Hill - resurrected into the public consciousness thanks to the release of Stranger Things season 4 in in two parts across May and July - beats off modern-day anthems by the likes of Harry Styles, LF SYSTEM and Beyoncé.Based on new streaming and sales data from around 9,000 UK physical and digital outlets, the juddering New Wave masterpiece clocks in over 762,000 chart units over the summer period; tracked from the first week of June to the last week of August.When it (finally) hit Number 1 this June, Running Up That Hill broke several charts records in the process, including the longest time taken for a single to reach Number 1 on the UK Singles Chart - 37 years, and now the lead single from Bush's magnum opus Hounds of Love tops the UK Charts' Songs of the Summer list with the most streams of any song this summer (86.6 million) and the most digital downloads too (over 42,000).The longest-running Number 1 single of the year so far, Harry Styles' similarly 80s-themed As It Was, places at Number 2, while Harry himself claims a further two entries in the wider Top 40; Late Night Talking (10) and Music For A Sushi Restaurant (22).Also helping to soundtrack the hottest summer on record was LF SYSTEM's long-running Number 1 hit Afraid To Feel, Cat Burns' breakthrough viral anthem Go (5) and Beyoncé's extravagant house banger Break My Soul (8).Now that dance music is officially back on the charts, a number of high-tempo releases also appear, including David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson's Crazy What Love Can Do (7), Nathan Daw & Ella Henderson's 21 Reasons (12), Jax Jones & MNEK on Where Did You Go? (16) and Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott's Where Are You Now (20), all Top 10 hits on the UK Singles Chart this year.Elsewhere, we also see appearance's from Sam Ryder's record-breaking Eurovision anthem SPACE MAN (26), Dave's Number 1 hit Starlight (35) and Tate McRae's ascendant pop-rock anthem She's All I Wanna Be (39).The UK's Songs of the Summer 2022:1 - RUNNING UP THAT HILL - KATE BUSH2 - AS IT WAS - HARRY STYLES3 - AFRAID TO FEEL - LF SYSTEM4 - GREEN GREEN GRASS - GEORGE EZRA5 - GO - CAT BURNS6 - ABOUT DAMN TIME - LIZZO7 - CRAZY WHAT LOVE CAN DO - DAVID GUETTA, HILL & HENDERSON8 - BREAK MY SOUL - BEYONCE9 - LAST LAST - BURNA BOY10 - LATE NIGHT TALKING - HARRY STYLES11 - IFTK - TION WAYNE & LA ROUX12 - 21 REASONS - NATHAN DAWE FT ELLA HENDERSON13 - BAD HABITS - ED SHEERAN14 - HEAT WAVES - GLASS ANIMALS15 - I AIN'T WORRIED - ONEREPUBLIC16 - WHERE DID YOU GO - JAX JONES FT MNEK17 - PERU - FIREBOY DML & ED SHEERAN18 - SHIVERS - ED SHEERAN19 - 2STEP - ED SHEERAN20 - WHERE ARE YOU NOW - LOST FREQUENCIES & CALUM SCOTT21 - WAIT FOR U - FUTURE FT DRAKE & TEMS22 - MUSIC FOR A SUSHI RESTAURANT - HARRY STYLES23 - SEVENTEEN GOING UNDER - SAM FENDER24 - FIRST CLASS - JACK HARLOW25 - STAY THE NIGHT - SIGALA & TALIA MAR26 - SPACE MAN - SAM RYDER27 - MASSIVE - DRAKE28 - BAM BAM - CAMILA CABELLO FT ED SHEERAN29 - MAKE ME FEEL GOOD - BELTERS ONLY FT JAZZY30 - COLD HEART - ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA31 - BABY - AITCH/ASHANTI32 - GLIMPSE OF US - JOJI33 - NO EXCUSES - BRU-C34 - JE M'APPELLE - BENZZ35 - STARLIGHT - DAVE36 - MR BRIGHTSIDE - KILLERS37 - POTION - CALVIN HARRIS, DUA LIPA & YOUNG38 - SHE'S ALL I WANNA BE - TATE MCRAE39 - DOJA - CENTRAL CEE40 - BIG ENERGY - LATTO, MARIAH CAREY & DJ KHALEDListen to the chart in full on Spotify below:



