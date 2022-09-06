Lester Chambers And Moonalice Release "Yes We Can Can"



"This song has such a positive message about bringing people together, taking care of all the children of the world and respecting women's rights. I think that is something we can all agree on," proclaims Lester Chambers.



"Yes We Can Can" follows Moonalice's recent single "Love Me Today." Both songs are featured on the group's second Nettwerk EP, Full Moonalice Vol. 2, out on October 7. Mixed and co-produced by 4x-Grammy Award-winning engineer Dave Way (Fiona Apple, Pink, Norah Jones), Full Moonalice Vol. 2 sees the group add a touch of country-tinged folk rock to its psychedelic soul sound.



Coinciding with the new EP, Moonalice is presenting a special



Lester is also telling his life story on his own terms this fall, through the release of a memoir Time Has Come: Revelations of a Mississippi Hippie. The book follows Lester's whirlwind life, from his birth on a Mississippi cotton plantation, to fleeing to California to escape the family's sharecropping plot, which was governed by a Grand Dragon of the local KKK. Despite signing with a major label in CA, and charting with their mega-hit, "Time Has Come Today," the



Moonalice 2022 Tour Dates:











October 2 - Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, San Francisco, CA

October 4 -



Moonalice's incredible chemistry shines through in their live performances and the recent release of the Chambers Brothers classic, "Time Has Come Today." Moonalice also features esteemed members Barry Sless (lead guitar and pedal steel), Jason Crosby (keyboards), Grammy winner John Molo (drums), along with the next generation of legends including Lester's son Dylan Chambers, and Erika, Rachel, and Chloe Tietjen of acclaimed Americana band the T Sisters. Moonalice has a renegade spirit and an ethos of love, peace, and happiness that permeates everything they do.



