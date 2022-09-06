Seattle-Based Indie-Folk Hero Rocky Votolato Releases Posthumous Love Letter To His Departed Child On Stunning New Track "Becoming Human"





Of the song, Rocky explains, "What to say about Becoming Human now… It's probably the most meaningful song I've ever written or will ever write in my life. I wrote it for my child Kienan who passed away in a car accident last year. I do take comfort in the fact that they were able to hear it before they died and told me how much they loved it. It's a posthumous love letter in it's release. It's for the world now."



An intimate concept album inspired by and written for his family, each song on 'Wild Roots' is a letter dedicated to a specific family member and focused on a special memory or moment in time.

Stream "Becoming Human" here: https://orcd.co/becominghuman



Upcoming shows:

9/7 - Bellingham, WA

9/8 - Whidbey Island, WA

9/9 - Vashon, WA

9/10 - Port Orchard, WA

9/11 - Olympia, WA

9/13 - Snoqualmie, WA

9/14 - Orcas Island, WA

9/17 - Shelton, WA

10/4 Spokane, WA

10/6 Salt Lake City, UT

10/7 Provo, UT

10/8 Denver, CO

10/09 Denver, CO

10/11 Phoenix, AZ

10/12 Las Vegas, NV

10/13 Joshua Tree, CA

10/14 Buena Park, CA

10/15 Los Angeles, CA

10/16 San Diego, CA

10/19 Thousand Oaks, CA

10/20

10/21 Oakland, CA

10/22 Berkeley, CA

10/23 Petaluma, CA

11/3 - Tacoma, WA @ ALMA

11/4 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

11/5 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern



'Wild Roots' was produced, engineered, and mixed by Votolato himself and features a stellar lineup of musicians whose contributions perfectly compliment the delicate nature of these songs - Abby Gundersen (William Fitzsimmons) on piano, string arrangements, and vocal harmonies,



The production on 'Wild Roots' is hushed, handcrafted, and warm — an intimate and personal experience that brings the nature of Votolato's storytelling to life in very authentic and genuine ways. The record is a deliberate construction of his conceptual vision and new phase of his recording career.



In many ways, 'Wild Roots' is not only a break in silence for Votolato, but the opening of a new chapter — one that feels laser-focused on what really matters in life. Whether discovering Votolato for the first time or adding another record to your collection, Wild



Praise For Rocky Votolato:

- "Votolato has an excellent voice and the vocal delivery that can make girls swoon and make guys purchase his music in order to make their girls swoon. His songwriting is strong enough to stand on its own, and that's rare these days."- Pop Matters

- "It might be easy to lump Rocky Votolato in with the downtrodden likes of

- "Listening to the lovely acoustic folk pop of singer/songwriter Votolato's recent years, it's difficult to imagine he started his career as a Fugazi-influenced punker. The introspective, poetic often conflicted lyrics and sparse melodies are sometimes reminiscent of Neil Young...thought provoking, melancholy, remarkably personal and ultimately revealing of sober truths..."- American Songwriter

- "His singer/songwriter style is one that seems extremely comfortable in its own skin. The songs are fleshed out, full of sincere musings and introspection, all under the guise of Votolato's strong and earnest vocal style."- Punk News

- "Rocky Votolato has always won points for the intense honesty and emotional transparency of his music."- Glide Magazine

