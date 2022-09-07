Sam Fender Announces New Live Album 'Live From Finsbury Park' On December 9, 2022





The LP will be released on December 9 and it captures Sam's scintillating sell-out performance in front of 45,000 fans earlier this Summer in London. As Sam's biggest headline show to date, and straight off the back of his show-stealing performance at Glastonbury Festival, the Finsbury Park show paid testament to an incredible twelve months for an artist whose rise has been meteoric.



The album will be released as a standalone double colored vinyl via Geffen Records. It will also be included as a "Live

Fans can pre-order the Finsbury Park vinyl or Live



Fender recently played to sold-out rooms in North



Last week Sam announced news of his first headline stadium show next year at Newcastle's St. James' Park on June 9, 2023. Tickets for the huge hometown show go on general sale from Friday at 10am via here - with Sam set to play to in excess of 55,000 fans.



It's been a huge 2022 so far for the North Shields hero, picking up a slew of BRIT, NME, and Ivor Novello Awards, and a first nomination for the prestigious Mercury Prize this week, for his second album, the critically acclaimed number 1 album,



Alternative Press included Sam in their "14





2022:















November 18 - Palace Foreshore - Melbourne SOLD OUT

November 22 - Enmore Theatre - Sydney SOLD OUT

November 22- Harvest Rock Festival - Adelaide

November 24 - Fortitude

November 26 - Hordern Pavilion - Sydney *New Date*



2023:

June 9 - St. James' Park, Newcastle *New Date* New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of his headline shows on the West Coast and U.S dates supporting Florence + The Machine, Sam Fender is very pleased to share details of a new live album, Live From Finsbury Park.The LP will be released on December 9 and it captures Sam's scintillating sell-out performance in front of 45,000 fans earlier this Summer in London. As Sam's biggest headline show to date, and straight off the back of his show-stealing performance at Glastonbury Festival, the Finsbury Park show paid testament to an incredible twelve months for an artist whose rise has been meteoric.The album will be released as a standalone double colored vinyl via Geffen Records. It will also be included as a "Live Deluxe Edition" of Seventeen Going Under on double CD which will include B-sides and the "Live From Finsbury Park" recordings.Fans can pre-order the Finsbury Park vinyl or Live Deluxe Edition of Seventeen Going Under now.Fender recently played to sold-out rooms in North America and he returns next week for a string of dates supporting Florence + The Machine, including her stop at New York City's Madison Square Garden on September 16. All dates are listed below.Last week Sam announced news of his first headline stadium show next year at Newcastle's St. James' Park on June 9, 2023. Tickets for the huge hometown show go on general sale from Friday at 10am via here - with Sam set to play to in excess of 55,000 fans.It's been a huge 2022 so far for the North Shields hero, picking up a slew of BRIT, NME, and Ivor Novello Awards, and a first nomination for the prestigious Mercury Prize this week, for his second album, the critically acclaimed number 1 album, Seventeen Going Under.Alternative Press included Sam in their "14 Modern Artists Who Are Continuing To Build The Legacy Of Indie" feature and Stereogum and Brooklyn Vegan included the Seventeen Going Under in their "albums of note" and "honorable mentions" lists, respectively. Sam landed on the cover of the first-ever issue of Rolling Stone UK and they call the album "stunning." Sam Fender Live Tour Dates2022: September 12 - Capital One Arena - Washington DC (w/ Florence & The Machine) September 14 - TD Garden - Boston (w/ Florence & The Machine) September 16 - Madison Square Garden - New York (w/ Florence & The Machine) September 18 - Life Is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas September 22 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland SOLD OUT September 24 - The Showbox - Seattle SOLD OUT September 25 - The Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver SOLD OUTNovember 18 - Palace Foreshore - Melbourne SOLD OUTNovember 22 - Enmore Theatre - Sydney SOLD OUTNovember 22- Harvest Rock Festival - AdelaideNovember 24 - Fortitude Music Hall - Brisbane SOLD OUTNovember 26 - Hordern Pavilion - Sydney *New Date*2023:June 9 - St. James' Park, Newcastle *New Date*



