Pop / Rock 08/09/2022

Rita Ora Performs In Tirana, Albania To Celebrate It Being EU's Youth Capital For 2022

Rita Ora Performs In Tirana, Albania To Celebrate It Being EU's Youth Capital For 2022

TIRANA, ALBANIA (Top40 Charts) On 6th September, Rita Ora performed in Skederbej Square, Tirana, (capital city of Albania). The free concert event was organised by the Mayor of the city, Erion Veliaj, to celebrate Albania's Capital city, Tirana, being named the EU's Youth Capital for 2022.

While Rita is originally from Kosovo geographically, she is of Albanian decent and has various ties to Tirana, which she would count as 'home' alongside Pristina (where she was born) and London (where she moved to when her parents sought refuge in the U.K.). With Rita being so proud of her roots, and her refugee background, celebrating this milestone year for Tirana in person is something very close to her heart. During her trip, she was awarded the Naim Frashëri order by the President of Albania, Mr Bajram Begaj.

Renowned fashion designer Valdrin Sahiti (also of Albanian descent and from Kosovo) created a bespoke piece for the performance. Valdrin Sahiti has previously dressed Beyonce, Cardi B, Paris Hilton Angelica Ross and more.

Rita said "There are some things in life you never forget, this trip will be one of them. Today has been an unreal day. I had the great honour of being awarded the Naim Frashëri order by the President of Albania, Mr Bajram Begaj. This is something awarded to Albanians and foreign citizens for their valuable works and activities in science, art and culture. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart."






