Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Oldies 09/09/2022

The Police Ghost In The Machine Limited Edition Picture Disc LP Containing "Original" Tracklisting To Be Released November 4

The Police Ghost In The Machine Limited Edition Picture Disc LP Containing "Original" Tracklisting To Be Released November 4

Hot Songs Around The World

About Damn Time
Lizzo
236 entries in 21 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
555 entries in 28 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
256 entries in 23 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
433 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ghost In The Machine, The Police's fourth album which was first released in 1981, is to be reissued as a stunning limited edition picture disc, featuring the alternate, 'original' track-listing and sequencing.

To be released on 4 November and now available on pre-order, this special reissue features three additional tracks not included on the original album - "I Burn For You" - the single mix of the track from the "Brimstone and Treacle" album - 'Once Upon A Daydream' and 'Shambelle'.

To add to the unique nature of this release, and reflecting the personality of the band, four songs ("Spirits In The Material World", "Rehumanize Yourself", "One World (Not Three)" and "Hungry For You") feature Stewart Copeland counting in the tracks - distinctive audio from the recording studio that was not included on the 1981 release.
The discs' side A design features the logo image from the front sleeve and side B features the inner sleeve image.

Recorded at AIR Studios, Montserrat and Le Studio, Quebec, "Ghost In The Machine" was number one on the UK album chart and a multi-platinum best seller all over the world in which the bands' jazz influences became more pronounced but still retained the sophisticated pop appeal for which the band had become known.

The original release featured three hit singles - "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic", "Invisible Sun" and "Spirits in the Material World". Other highlights also include the rollicking "Demolition Man" (later covered by Grace Jones), the frantic "Rehumanize Yourself", and the ballads "Secret Journey' and 'Darkness".

Tracklisting:
Side A
Invisible Sun
Demolition Man
Secret Journey
Darkness
Spirits In The Material World
Too Much Information
Omegaman

Side B:
One World (Not Three)
RehumanizeYourself
I Burn For You
Hungry For You (j'aurais toujours faim de toi)
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
Once Upon A Daydream
Shambelle






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0106730 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0024418830871582 secs