Citrica Records Is Celebrating Their Official 10-Year Anniversary With An Amazing Compilation



It features some of the most representative artists of the Spanish label's roster, like Skruff, Deepdrome, Clax, Salvador Hören & Trans Neptunian Objects, Liuos and Shady, who have put their creativity at the service of this collection.



It will be out as Beatport Exclusive on

Don't miss it!



Tracklisting:

1. Skruff- Words of Dub (Original Mix)

2. Deepdrome - Organic Matter (Original Mix)

3. Clax - Roadtrip (Original Mix)

4. Imperfect - Love (Original Mix)

5. Salvador hören & Trans Neptunian objects - MERS (Original Mix)

6. Deepdrome - Monochrome (Original Mix)

7. Clax - Glitch (Original Mix)

8. Salvador hören & Trans Neptunian objects - EEB (Original Mix)

9. Liuos - Phenotypic Plasticity (Original Mix)

10. Shady - Something Sinister Comes This Way (Original Mix)



https://www.citricarecords.com

https://soundcloud.com/citricarecords

https://www.facebook.com/Citricarecords

https://ra.co/labels/8767

