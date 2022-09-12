Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 12/09/2022

Citrica Records Is Celebrating Their Official 10-Year Anniversary With An Amazing Compilation

Citrica Records Is Celebrating Their Official 10-Year Anniversary With An Amazing Compilation

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Citrica Records is celebrating their official 10-year anniversary in style, and for the occasion they bring to you a full 10-track album titled "Round 01".
It features some of the most representative artists of the Spanish label's roster, like Skruff, Deepdrome, Clax, Salvador Hören & Trans Neptunian Objects, Liuos and Shady, who have put their creativity at the service of this collection.

It will be out as Beatport Exclusive on September the 8th and on the other stores on September the 15th.
Don't miss it!

Tracklisting:
1. Skruff- Words of Dub (Original Mix)
2. Deepdrome - Organic Matter (Original Mix)
3. Clax - Roadtrip (Original Mix)
4. Imperfect - Love (Original Mix)
5. Salvador hören & Trans Neptunian objects - MERS (Original Mix)
6. Deepdrome - Monochrome (Original Mix)
7. Clax - Glitch (Original Mix)
8. Salvador hören & Trans Neptunian objects - EEB (Original Mix)
9. Liuos - Phenotypic Plasticity (Original Mix)
10. Shady - Something Sinister Comes This Way (Original Mix)

https://www.citricarecords.com
https://soundcloud.com/citricarecords
https://www.facebook.com/Citricarecords
https://ra.co/labels/8767
https://www.discogs.com/label/701556-Citrica-Records






