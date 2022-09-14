James Taylor Performs At The White House In Celebration Of The Inflation Reduction Act Of 2022













New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee James Taylor performed at the White House today to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. This historic bill will lower the cost of energy, prescription drugs, and health care for American families, combat the climate crisis, reduce the deficit, and make the largest corporations pay their fair share of taxes. Taylor kicked off the celebration, performing fan-favorites "Fire & Rain" and was joined by his wife Kim Taylor on vocals on "You Can Close Your Eyes" and "America the Beautiful," just before remarks from both The President and Vice President. Watch James Taylor's performance at the White House here: James Taylor is a long-time supporter of environmental causes and has been a board member of the Natural Resources Defense Council for over 30 years. As a recording and touring artist, James Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 50 years, while setting a precedent to which countless young musicians have aspired. Over the course of his celebrated songwriting and performing career, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968. In 2015, Taylor released Before This World, the first-ever #1 album of his illustrious career. Taylor has won multiple GRAMMY Awards, has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll and the prestigious Songwriters Halls of Fame and in February 2006, The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences selected him its MUSICARES Person of the Year. Taylor was also awarded the distinguished Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government and the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama in 2012. In November of 2015, Taylor was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation's highest civilian honor and in December of 2016 he received the Kennedy Center Honors, which are presented annually to individuals who have enriched American culture by distinguished achievement in the performing arts. In early 2020 Taylor released Break Shot, a deeply personal and authentic audio-only memoir detailing his first 21 years. He also released his newest album, American Standard, his 19th studio album, which earned Taylor the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and gave him the honor of being the first artist to have a Billboard Top 10 album in each of the past six decades. James will continue touring this summer in the US and will head overseas for an extensive tour in Europe this fall across twelve countries. For more information, please visit www.jamestaylor.com



