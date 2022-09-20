Cecile McLorin Salvant Wins Edison Jazz Award For 'Ghost Song'





May 19&20 Jazz at Lincoln Center New York, NY New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to Cécile McLorin Salvant, who has won the Edison Jazz Award in the Netherlands for International Vocal for her Nonesuch debut album, Ghost Song, released earlier this year.The New York Times calls Ghost Song "her most revealing and rewarding album yet." Uncut says she is "one of the most daring and resourceful vocalists in jazz - or any other genre, for that matter." The Arts Desk exclaims: "The treasure trove of marvels that is Ghost Song exceeds all expectations."Salvant begins a week-long residency at the Blue Note in New York City tomorrow night and takes the tour back to Europe in early October. See below for all the currently announced show. For all the latest, visit nonesuch.com/on-tour.CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT ON TOUR:Sep 20-25 Blue Note New York, NYSep 29 Loeb Playhouse, Purdue University Lafayette, INOct 5 Nancy Jazz Pulsations Nancy, FRANCEOct 6 Le Sémaphore Cébazat, FRANCEOct 8 Domaine D'Or Montpellier, FRANCEOct 9 Festival Jazzèbre Perpignan, FRANCEOct 11 Sunnyside Festival Reims, FRANCEOct 12 Tourcoing Jazz Festival Tourcoing, FRANCEOct 14 Le Volcan Le Havre, FRANCEOct 15 De Singel Antwerp, BELGIUMOct 18 Espace Carpeaux Courbevoie, FRANCEOct 19 Théâtre Roger Barat Herblay, FRANCEOct 21 La Briqueterie Schiltigheim, FRANCEOct 23 Barcelona Jazz Festival Barcelona, SPAINOct 25 Teatro Lope de Vega Sevilla, SPAINOct 26 Villanos del Jazz Madrid, SPAINOct 27 Teatro Circo Murcia Murcia, SPAINNov 1&2 Dimitriou's Jazz Alley Seattle, WANov 5 The Argyros Ketchum, IDNov 6 Sapphire Room Boise, IDNov 12 The Kennedy Center Washington, DCNov 16-20 Jazz St. Louis St. Louis, MONov 30 Monte Carlo Jazz Festival Monaco, MONACODec 3&4 Cité de la musique Paris, FRANCEJan 13-20 Blue Note at Sea Ft. Lauderdale, FLFeb 24&25 Walker Art Center Minneapolis, MNMar 30 Koerner Hall Toronto, ONMar 31 Big Ears Festival Knoxville, TNApr 12 Alexander Hall, Princeton University Princeton, NJApr 29 Moss Arts Center Blacksburg, VAMay 5-7 SFJAZZ San Francisco, CAMay 19&20 Jazz at Lincoln Center New York, NY



