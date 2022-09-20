Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Jazz 20/09/2022

Cecile McLorin Salvant Wins Edison Jazz Award For 'Ghost Song'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to Cécile McLorin Salvant, who has won the Edison Jazz Award in the Netherlands for International Vocal for her Nonesuch debut album, Ghost Song, released earlier this year.

The New York Times calls Ghost Song "her most revealing and rewarding album yet." Uncut says she is "one of the most daring and resourceful vocalists in jazz - or any other genre, for that matter." The Arts Desk exclaims: "The treasure trove of marvels that is Ghost Song exceeds all expectations."

Salvant begins a week-long residency at the Blue Note in New York City tomorrow night and takes the tour back to Europe in early October. See below for all the currently announced show. For all the latest, visit nonesuch.com/on-tour.

CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT ON TOUR:
Sep 20-25 Blue Note New York, NY
Sep 29 Loeb Playhouse, Purdue University Lafayette, IN
Oct 5 Nancy Jazz Pulsations Nancy, FRANCE
Oct 6 Le Sémaphore Cébazat, FRANCE
Oct 8 Domaine D'Or Montpellier, FRANCE
Oct 9 Festival Jazzèbre Perpignan, FRANCE
Oct 11 Sunnyside Festival Reims, FRANCE
Oct 12 Tourcoing Jazz Festival Tourcoing, FRANCE
Oct 14 Le Volcan Le Havre, FRANCE
Oct 15 De Singel Antwerp, BELGIUM
Oct 18 Espace Carpeaux Courbevoie, FRANCE
Oct 19 Théâtre Roger Barat Herblay, FRANCE
Oct 21 La Briqueterie Schiltigheim, FRANCE
Oct 23 Barcelona Jazz Festival Barcelona, SPAIN
Oct 25 Teatro Lope de Vega Sevilla, SPAIN
Oct 26 Villanos del Jazz Madrid, SPAIN
Oct 27 Teatro Circo Murcia Murcia, SPAIN
Nov 1&2 Dimitriou's Jazz Alley Seattle, WA
Nov 5 The Argyros Ketchum, ID
Nov 6 Sapphire Room Boise, ID
Nov 12 The Kennedy Center Washington, DC
Nov 16-20 Jazz St. Louis St. Louis, MO
Nov 30 Monte Carlo Jazz Festival Monaco, MONACO
Dec 3&4 Cité de la musique Paris, FRANCE
Jan 13-20 Blue Note at Sea Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Feb 24&25 Walker Art Center Minneapolis, MN
Mar 30 Koerner Hall Toronto, ON
Mar 31 Big Ears Festival Knoxville, TN
Apr 12 Alexander Hall, Princeton University Princeton, NJ
Apr 29 Moss Arts Center Blacksburg, VA
May 5-7 SFJAZZ San Francisco, CA
May 19&20 Jazz at Lincoln Center New York, NY






