Carin Leon Takes Over El Tiny NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert Series With Innovative Set

This coming New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Carin León, the contemporary icon of Latin music and who is a big representative of Mexico on the international stage, continues to demonstrate his influence as one of the most talented and in-demand artists today with his highly awaited session for NPR Music's renowned Tiny Desk Concert series.In his spectacular and exclusive Tiny Desk appearance, León aimed to achieve a rustic visual concept, honoring his beloved cultural roots and the northern State of Sonora, Mexico while also setting forth a brilliant example of the incredible evolution of regional Mexican music and the unstoppable force that it has developed into within the context of the current music scene. At the same time, the award-winning artist demonstrates his outstanding ingenuity by incorporating instruments and genres that he personally enjoys into his carefully curated set, including sounds of American country music, bolero, and a touch of soul, speaking to his innate skill for flowing effortlessly between diverse genres and his unmatched ability to win over listeners of all walks of life.The acclaimed Tiny Desk online concert series has seen both up-and-coming and renowned artists deliver once-in-a-lifetime sets that have been viewed by millions of people around the world. For León, this momentous opportunity will allow fans to gain a greater understanding of the unparalleled talent and impressive creativity that together have made him an undeniable superstar and one of the most gifted artists of our time as he performs hits such as "Alguien Mejor" and "No Es Por Acá," as well as an exclusive of the unreleased song "La Primera Cita," which will be featured on his upcoming album.Since making his debut in 2018, Carin León has garnered high and unending praise from press and fans all over the world due to his inventive approach to making music and his exceptional versatility, both as an artist and as a songwriter. His collaborations with artists in other genres such as C. Tangana, Mau y Ricky, Matisse and Walker Hayes, as well as his hits with artists within the regional Mexican genre such as Banda MS, Adriel Favela and Chuy Lizarraga, have helped him to expand his reach globally, resulting in nearly 13 million monthly Spotify listeners, hundreds of millions of streams across all digital platforms, more than 1 billion YouTube views, and sold-out shows throughout the United States and Mexico with his Pistiembre Todo El Año Tour.This coming September 23rd, the Sonoran artist will be releasing his next single titled "Si Es Cierto Que Te Vas", which will be part of his next musical production.



