Dream Pop Musician Jaguar Sun Collaborates With Power Pop Duo Husbands On 'First Time Caller





Born and based in Toronto, Canada, Chris Minielly created the alias Jaguar Sun, a solo project, but now he performs live with a band. He dreams up pop-centric soundscapes that live on an experimental edge. With approximately 50 Million streams across platforms, Jaguar Sun has seen support from tastemaker publications Spin Magazine, Exclaim!, The Line of Best Fit, Under The Radar, and Indie Shuffle, has been added to 15 Spotify Editorial Playlists, including New



From Oklahoma City, USA, Husbands began when songwriters



'First Time Caller' is a heady anthem of mixed emotions. On one hand, it evokes pangs of youthful hope, while on the other it spills over with melancholic introspection. Intimate and relatable, the single invites us into Jaguar Sun and Husbands' world.



Jaguar Sun and Husbands tell us about their new record: "'First Time Caller' is a song about being in a different emotional place than someone close to you who is going through a hard time and trying to bridge the gap and express an understanding, despite a feeling of growing distance. Essentially, it's about trying to be a good friend. It's Husbands' first official collaboration song with anybody and we're stoked we could do it together. Old fans, first-time collaborators."



Jaguar Sun X Husbands Tour Dates:

Sep16 - Toronto, ON, Canada - The Baby G

Sep 17 - Buffalo, NY, US - Mohawk Place

Sep 18 - Washington, DC, US - DC9 Nightclub

Sep 19 - New York (NYC), NY, US - Mercury Lounge

Sep 20 - Boston, MA, US - Red Room, Cafe 939, Berklee College of Music

Sep 21- Philadelphia, PA, US - Ortlieb's

Sep 22 - Lakewood, OH, US - Mahall's New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emotive Dream Pop Musician Jaguar Sun has teamed up with the Power Pop duo Husbands to create their latest collaborative single 'First Time Caller', which released on the 9th of September via Born Losers Records and is available on cassette. With the new release, Jaguar Sun and Husbands are touring Canada and the USA this September. In the world of video streaming, Jaguar Sun's record 'Time' was licensed for the Amazon feature film The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. His track 'Car Keys' featured in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, while his single 'Forever and More' gained placement in the HBO series Mare of Easttown. In 2015 and 2019, Husbands was rated as the top song on NPR's OK Rock Show, helping them reach 20 million plays across streaming platforms. The duo's album 'After the Gold Rush Party' gained significant attention, featuring on NPR's Heavy Rotation and Spotify's New Music Friday, Fresh Finds, and Feel-Good Indie Rock playlists. 'First Time Caller' is reminiscent of Youth Lagoon, Blake Rose, and Of Monsters and Men.Born and based in Toronto, Canada, Chris Minielly created the alias Jaguar Sun, a solo project, but now he performs live with a band. He dreams up pop-centric soundscapes that live on an experimental edge. With approximately 50 Million streams across platforms, Jaguar Sun has seen support from tastemaker publications Spin Magazine, Exclaim!, The Line of Best Fit, Under The Radar, and Indie Shuffle, has been added to 15 Spotify Editorial Playlists, including New Music Friday, Fresh Finds, All-New Indie and Feel Good Indie Rock. His music has aired on both NPR and SiriusXMU Radio and featured on YouTube's Indie Editorial Playlist as well as other notable channels such as Majestic Casual, alexrainbirdMusic, David Dean Burkhart and TheLazylazyme to name a few.From Oklahoma City, USA, Husbands began when songwriters Danny Davis and Wil Norton directed a Godzilla musical at their college and released snippets of lo-fi grunge pop, forming their first album, Golden Year. Their single 'Must be a Cop' was added to Spotify editorial playlists, specifically All New Indie, Today's Indie Rock, Lorem, and received press support from David Dean Burkhart, BIRP! and Indie Shuffle. They have previously shared stages with Wavves, Ratboys, Com Truise, Sports, Surfer Blood and Wildermiss and showcased their music on Audiotree.'First Time Caller' is a heady anthem of mixed emotions. On one hand, it evokes pangs of youthful hope, while on the other it spills over with melancholic introspection. Intimate and relatable, the single invites us into Jaguar Sun and Husbands' world.Jaguar Sun and Husbands tell us about their new record: "'First Time Caller' is a song about being in a different emotional place than someone close to you who is going through a hard time and trying to bridge the gap and express an understanding, despite a feeling of growing distance. Essentially, it's about trying to be a good friend. It's Husbands' first official collaboration song with anybody and we're stoked we could do it together. Old fans, first-time collaborators."Jaguar Sun X Husbands Tour Dates:Sep16 - Toronto, ON, Canada - The Baby GSep 17 - Buffalo, NY, US - Mohawk PlaceSep 18 - Washington, DC, US - DC9 NightclubSep 19 - New York (NYC), NY, US - Mercury LoungeSep 20 - Boston, MA, US - Red Room, Cafe 939, Berklee College of MusicSep 21- Philadelphia, PA, US - Ortlieb'sSep 22 - Lakewood, OH, US - Mahall's



