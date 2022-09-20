Norwegian-American Teen Viral Sensation Havanna Winter Releases 2nd Single "Heaven To Me"





Winter's new single "Heaven To Me," follows on the heels of her debut track "rain rain go away," which was released earlier this summer and featured on multiple international playlists, while garnering heavy rotation in SiriusXM's Hits1 and generating over 400,000 streams on TikTok alone. "Heaven To Me" was co-written by Winter, Maya K. (Bebe Rexha, Anitta, J Balvin) and Grammy award-winning Mark Nilan Jr. (B.O.B., Trey Songz, Migos, Lady Gaga).



Of the track, Havanna says, "Heaven To Me is about a girl who is hopelessly in love with a bad boy and ignores all the red flags. I love this song so much and always blast it in the car with my friends."



Havanna was born in Oslo, Norway, but spent her childhood summers in Spain. With Spanish summers and Viking winters running through her veins, she made the transatlantic move to Los Angeles, California at the age of 9.



With a burgeoning music career on the horizon, Havanna recently signed with Stevie Van Zandt's new imprint



Van Zandt says "Wonderwall Records is our new imprint that focuses more on the Pop side of things and we're looking forward to Havanna being the first release."



Inspired by filmmakers Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez, and Tim Burton, as well as films like " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 16 year old viral teen sensation Havanna Winter, is a musical artist, actress, and influencer. In 2020 she gained worldwide attention after going viral on TikTok and currently has a fanbase of over 6 million followers across her social media platforms.Winter's new single "Heaven To Me," follows on the heels of her debut track "rain rain go away," which was released earlier this summer and featured on multiple international playlists, while garnering heavy rotation in SiriusXM's Hits1 and generating over 400,000 streams on TikTok alone. "Heaven To Me" was co-written by Winter, Maya K. (Bebe Rexha, Anitta, J Balvin) and Grammy award-winning Mark Nilan Jr. (B.O.B., Trey Songz, Migos, Lady Gaga).Of the track, Havanna says, "Heaven To Me is about a girl who is hopelessly in love with a bad boy and ignores all the red flags. I love this song so much and always blast it in the car with my friends."Havanna was born in Oslo, Norway, but spent her childhood summers in Spain. With Spanish summers and Viking winters running through her veins, she made the transatlantic move to Los Angeles, California at the age of 9.With a burgeoning music career on the horizon, Havanna recently signed with Stevie Van Zandt's new imprint Wonderwall Records.Van Zandt says "Wonderwall Records is our new imprint that focuses more on the Pop side of things and we're looking forward to Havanna being the first release."Inspired by filmmakers Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez, and Tim Burton, as well as films like " The Lost Boys " " Pulp Fiction " "Dazed and Confused," Havanna's musical vision is to creatively deliver a cinematic experience and sound with every song release. Cultivating elements of her retro interests has allowed Havanna to bring new life to them in the digital world.



