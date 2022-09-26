Lil Baby Drops New Single "The World Is Yours To Take," To Be Featured On Official FIFA World Cup Soundtrack





One of only eight singles featured on the Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack, 'The World Is Yours To Take' will be celebrated on Lil Baby's 28 birthday with a live performance at the Budweiser Hotel at the tournament. Budweiser and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Grammy-nominated rapper, mogul, and philanthropist Lil Baby is partnering with Budweiser to release "The World Is Yours To Take," a new single that will be featured on the first-ever Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack and in campaign content from Budweiser, The Official Beer of the FIFA World Cup™. The high-energy anthem samples the iconic chorus from the hit song "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" by Tears For Fears, inspiring fans to begin their journey towards greatness. The pop song transcends generations and geography, punctuating the go-getter energy Budweiser and Lil Baby were after for the collaborative track.Four years ago, sports fans around the world were gathering for the 2018 FIFA World Cup just as Lil Baby began on his path to superstardom with the release of his first album. Now, the Atlanta native and globally recognized rap phenomenon is using the global stage of the FIFA World Cup and partnership with Budweiser to reflect on his journey and inspire fans to go for it."My new track with Budweiser for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack is a special one for me. It's about the journey we've all been on over the last few years and celebrating what's next. When I started in music in 2017, I went all in on a dream that brought me to where I am now, and that's what I want fans to feel when they hear the song. I hope it makes you feel like you're walking out onto the pitch at the World Cup making moves toward your own dreams, whatever that means to you," said Lil Baby.One of only eight singles featured on the Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack, 'The World Is Yours To Take' will be celebrated on Lil Baby's 28 birthday with a live performance at the Budweiser Hotel at the tournament. Budweiser and Lil Baby aren't stopping at a global hit single; the pair will team up with amazing artists around the world to release new versions of the song and shoot the music video at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar that will take place from November 20 until December 18, 2022.



