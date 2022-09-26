Rising Pop Star Rachel Grae Releases Emotional Video For Single "Right Person Right Time"



New York based pop artist Rachel Grae has emerged as one of the year's fastest growing talents. Her honest songwriting is the equivalent to a page ripped from her diary and addresses psychological, cerebral, and emotional responses to life's events, all delivered by her powerhouse vocals. With 1.8M monthly listeners on Spotify and 1M fans across social media, Rachel has delivered 25M streams to date. Rachel has been working with the likes of Rachel Furner (Little Mix, Craig David), Låpsley, Ed Holloway (Lewis Capaldi, James Bay), Nick Atkinson (Lewis Capaldi), Justin Gemmella (Bella Poarch), Geena Fontanella (Lauren Spencer-Smith), Nick Lopez (Em Beihold,Surf Mesa, Demi Lovato) & Adam Boukis (GAYLE, Aluna George), Dave Gibson (Liam Payne, James Arthur, Bruno Mars) and Adam Yaron (Maddie Zahm, Alexander Stewart, Sam MacPherson).

Rachel Grae is a forward thinking, rising pop star, invoking the youthful style of Olivia Rodrigo, as well as the wisdom and pure vocal power of singers like Adele. Today, the fresh face in music releases the video for her new track "Right Person Right Time," following the mental spirals and what-ifs that define being in the midst of gut-wrenching heartbreak. Going back and forth between small details of a past relationship and the present moment of sadness, she reimagines the outcome of this relationship if little moments had been different. Here, Grae wears her heart on her sleeve, expressing frustration and sadness at the thought of a different moment in time when it might have been "right."

"I wrote 'Right Person Right Time' about questioning what a past relationship could have been like, had you met later down the road when you were both older and more mature," Grae explains. "I feel like people tend to think back on the relationships that 'could've been the one' after the fact, and an important stage of healing is going through all of the 'what ifs' of a relationship before moving on."

This new song comes on the heels of her two previous singles, "Friend Like Me" and "It'll Be Okay," invoking sentimental emotions in listeners and showcasing a rare vulnerability in Grae that sets her apart. Through articulate and thoughtful lyrics that feel like they've been ripped out of the pages of a personal diary, Grae dives head first into topics that most might shy away from, making her a deeply authentic and inspiring role model to adolescents - or even adults - experiencing the trials and tribulations of vulnerable relationships.

Nearing 2 million Spotify monthly listeners despite her career just beginning, Grae has seen great success in a short time, already accumulating more than 14 million likes on Tik Tok and growing both her Instagram followers and Spotify monthly listeners by 800% since May 2022.

Grae is signed to FrtyFve, a London-based record label that transforms viral moments into long term music careers. Other artists signed to FrtyFve include Todrick Hall, Megan McKenna and more. Grae is managed by Groundwork Artist Managed and repped by Wasserman Music. The rising artist will continue to release music in the coming months, with more songs to stream and more live shows to be announced.




