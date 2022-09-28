Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Tour Dates 28/09/2022

Pablo Alboran Announces 2022 Theater Tour In The US & Puerto Rico

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pablo Alborán, one of the most important and popular Spanish artists of recent years, celebrates his nomination for the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards in the category of Record of the Year with his most recent album CASTILLO DE ARENA.

Alboran also celebrates his tour that has been "sold out" in Europe. Now Alboran sets course to bring his music this fall to Latin America and the United States. This sold-out "theater tour" in Miami and New York will also be in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Puerto Rico.

It is a special personal invitation from Pablo Alborán to enjoy and savor the best of his music, with exceptional conditions and with the greatest simplicity. A wonderful unique opportunity to discover a new dimension of his work with all five senses.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT TOUR @ WWW.PABLOALBORAN.ES

US Theater Tour 2022 @pabloalboran Under Production of @emporiogroup

Dates:
November 09 - LOS ANGELES Orpheum Theater
November 13 - SAN FRANCISCO The Warfield
November 19 - MIAMI - "Sold out" JLKC
November 20 - NEW YORK - "sold out" The Town
November 23 - PUERTO RICO Coca-Cola Music Hall
Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

LAX https://www.ticketmaster.com/pablo-alborantickets/artist/1948520
San Francisco https://www.axs.com/events/431427/pablo-alboran-gira-de-teatros-2022-tickets






