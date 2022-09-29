|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Country Newcomers Brady Lee & Jake Banfield Release 'I Can Do This All Day'
|
Hot Songs Around The World
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
95 entries in 24 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
210 entries in 16 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
639 entries in 28 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
204 entries in 22 charts
Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
181 entries in 21 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
275 entries in 22 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
290 entries in 23 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
458 entries in 26 charts
Most read news of the week
Lil Baby Drops New Single "The World Is Yours To Take," To Be Featured On Official FIFA World Cup Soundtrack
Legendary Quebecois Band Beau Dommage Announces Remixed Version Of Iconic Self-titled 1974 Debut Album