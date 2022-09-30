Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 30/09/2022

Bruce Springsteen Celebrates The Sweet Sounds Of Soul Music On New Album 'Only The Strong Survive,' Out November 11, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bruce Springsteen's new studio album, a collection of fifteen soul music greats titled Only The Strong Survive, will be released by Columbia Records on November 11. Featuring lead vocals by Springsteen, Only The Strong Survive celebrates soul music gems from the legendary catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax and many more. This 21st studio album from Bruce Springsteen will also feature guest vocals by Sam Moore, as well as contributions from The E Street Horns, full string arrangements by Rob Mathes, and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins and Fonzi Thornton.

Bruce Springsteen commented: "I wanted to make an album where I just sang. And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies? I've taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray, and Scott Walker, among many others. I've tried to do justice to them all—and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music. My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it."
Watch a special video message from Bruce Springsteen about Only The Strong Survive here: https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/OnlyTheStrongSurvive/YouTube
Listen to Springsteen's take on "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)," originally performed and written by Frank Wilson, here: https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/DoILoveYou
Watch Springsteen's "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)" video directed by Thom Zimny here: https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/DoILoveYou/YouTube
Pre-order Only The Strong Survive here: https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/OnlyTheStrongSurvive

Only The Strong Survive was tracked at Thrill Hill Recording in New Jersey, produced by Ron Aniello, engineered by Rob Lebret and executive produced by Jon Landau. The release will mark Bruce Springsteen's first studio album since 2020's Letter To You (Columbia Records), which debuted at #1 in eleven countries. Springsteen will reunite with the legendary E Street Band in February for his 2023 international tour, which to date has sold over 1.6 million tickets across the United States and Europe.

ONLY THE STRONG SURVIVE
1. Only the Strong Survive
2. Soul Days feat. Sam Moore
3. Nightshift
4. Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)
5. The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore
6. Turn Back the Hands of Time
7. When She Was My Girl
8. Hey, Western Union Man
9. I Wish It Would Rain
10. Don't Play That Song
11. Any Other Way
12. I Forgot to Be Your Lover feat. Sam Moore
13. 7 Rooms of Gloom
14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted
15. Someday We'll Be Together






