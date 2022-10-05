Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Movies and TV 05/10/2022

Universal Pictures' "Beast" To Debut On Peacock October 7, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Pulse-Pounding Thriller Will Stream Exclusively on Peacock Starring Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries.

· Peacock has announced Universal Pictures' Beast will begin streaming exclusively starting October 7, 2022. The thriller follows recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels (Idris Elba) and his two teenage daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries) as they travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. However, what begins as a journey of healing soon turns into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of bloodthirsty poachers, begins stalking them.

· For more about Beast on Peacock, click here: https://www.peacocktv.com/stream-movies/beast

· Beast is the latest addition to Peacock's growing library of iconic films, including Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Vengeance, Brian and Charles, The Black Phone, The Bad Guys, Downton Abbey: A New Era, and The Northman. For more about movies on Peacock, click here: https://www.peacocktv.com/collections/must-see-movies-on-peacock

ABOUT THE FILM:
Sometimes the rustle in the bushes actually is a monster.
Idris Elba (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Suicide Squad) stars in a pulse-pounding new thriller about a father and his two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator.

Elba plays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve managed by Martin Battles, Sharlto Copley (Russian Doll series, Maleficent), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them.

Iyana Halley (The Hate U Give, This is Us series) plays Daniels' 18-year-old daughter, Meredith, and Leah Sava Jeffries (Rel series, Empire series) plays his 13-year-old, Norah.

From visceral, experiential filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur, the director of Everest and Universal Pictures' 2 Guns and Contraband, Beast is produced by Will Packer, the blockbuster producer of Girls Trip, the Ride Along franchise and ten movies that have opened No. 1 at the U.S. box office, including Night School, No Good Deed and Think Like a Man, by James Lopez, president of Will Packer Productions, and by Baltasar Kormákur. The film is written by Ryan Engle (Rampage, Non-Stop) from an original story by Jaime Primak Sullivan and is executive produced by Jaime Primak Sullivan and Bernard  Bellew.

CAST & FILMMAKERS:
· Cast: Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley, Leah Sava Jeffries  
· Executive Producers: Jaime Primak Sullivan, Bernard Bellew  
· Produced By: Will Packer, James Lopez, Baltasar Kormákur
· Written By: Ryan Engle  
· Directed By: Baltasar Kormákur  






