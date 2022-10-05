Larry Stephenson Band Releases New Single "That'll Get Me Through Missouri"





The band has had an extremely busy year performing around the country. Larry Stephenson and LSB banjo player Derek Vaden will perform Saturday, October 8, as part of the Bluegrass Cardinals Tribute Show in Waldron, AR. Larry Stephenson Band's upcoming performance dates include October 13 in Brevard, NC, October 14 in Garner, NC, October 15 in Clinton, NC, October 16 in Asheville, NC, October 28 in Quaker City, OH., and October 29 in Barboursville, WV. For a complete tour schedule and more information, please visit larrystephensonband.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Whysper Dream Music proudly announces the new digital single, "That'll Get Me Through Missouri," by the multi-award-winning Larry Stephenson Band. This catchy new tune was written by Larry Stephenson and Donna Ulisse and is the first song from the band's upcoming album, Cast A Lonesome Shadow, set for release early next year.Donna Ulisse, an IBMA and SBPGMA Songwriter of the Year and the 2022 SBPGMA Female Vocalist award winner, enthusiastically said, "I am so proud to call Larry Stephenson one of my dearest friends but even MORE proud to call this authentic, oh, so talented bluegrass friend of mine, my cherished co-writer! 'That'll Get Me Through Missouri' was so fun to collaborate on, and Stephenson sets it on complete fire when he sings it!""We just started performing this song on our set, and it flows so well. Some songs will do that more than others. Derek and Nick really shine on this good up-tempo tune co-written with my good friend Donna Ulisse," explained Stephenson. "It's a crowd pleaser so far and sure to be in the set-list for years to come!""That'll Get Me Through Missouri" features Larry Stephenson on lead vocals and mandolin, Nick Dauphinais on guitar and harmony vocals, Derek Vaden on banjo and harmony vocals, and Andy Brown on bass. The beautiful and unique single cover art for "That'll Get Me Through Missouri" was created by photographer and graphic designer Dreama Stephenson of DreamBEE Art Photography, who got her inspiration from the song lyrics."That'll Get Me Through Missouri" is now available for streaming and purchasing at all major outlets. Radio programmers can download this new tune at Get It Played and AirPlay Direct or by request to Whysper Dream Music and Hope River Entertainment.Last year, Whysper Dream Music released the band's Retrospective LSB Live album, much to the delight of the Larry Stephenson Band's longtime fans. The unprecedented album celebrates the outstanding achievements of the band's impressive performance career with a remarkable compilation of songs recorded live over the past 30 years at the band's shows at both indoor and outdoor music events. In addition, the album features the various band groupings that have lent to LSB's success over the years.The band has had an extremely busy year performing around the country. Larry Stephenson and LSB banjo player Derek Vaden will perform Saturday, October 8, as part of the Bluegrass Cardinals Tribute Show in Waldron, AR. Larry Stephenson Band's upcoming performance dates include October 13 in Brevard, NC, October 14 in Garner, NC, October 15 in Clinton, NC, October 16 in Asheville, NC, October 28 in Quaker City, OH., and October 29 in Barboursville, WV. For a complete tour schedule and more information, please visit larrystephensonband.com.



