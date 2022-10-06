Evelyn Rubio - Sparkx TV Network & A Funk Above The Rest Radio



The Sparkx Television Network (Roku & Amazon Fire) hosts "Skip's Artist Showcase". The network's viewership is measured to be around 1.4 million viewers and Skip's Artist Showcase is consistently number one on the network. On the radio side Skip Reeves hosts his incredibly popular "A Funk Above The Rest" radio show which streams into 140 countries worldwide. Ms. Rubio will be featured on the thirty minute television show this month and the music from two of her albums will be streamed via Mr. Reeves international radio show.

Mr. Reeves approached John McNerney of John in

By the end of the evening an initial agreement had been reached that would have Evelyn Rubio on both of Skip's shows. "Mr. and Mrs. Reeves were very nice to me and I am looking forward to the debut of my music on his radio show and the streaming of the television interview which was fun to do as well", Evelyn Rubio. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two separate shows, one television, one syndicated radio show both with the same host Mr. Skip Reeves.The Sparkx Television Network (Roku & Amazon Fire) hosts "Skip's Artist Showcase". The network's viewership is measured to be around 1.4 million viewers and Skip's Artist Showcase is consistently number one on the network. On the radio side Skip Reeves hosts his incredibly popular "A Funk Above The Rest" radio show which streams into 140 countries worldwide. Ms. Rubio will be featured on the thirty minute television show this month and the music from two of her albums will be streamed via Mr. Reeves international radio show.Mr. Reeves approached John McNerney of John in Houston PR LLC while Ms. Rubio was performing recently at the annual awards ceremony for Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame in Washington DC and suggested that the three talk soon.By the end of the evening an initial agreement had been reached that would have Evelyn Rubio on both of Skip's shows. "Mr. and Mrs. Reeves were very nice to me and I am looking forward to the debut of my music on his radio show and the streaming of the television interview which was fun to do as well", Evelyn Rubio.



