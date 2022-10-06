Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
San Luis Obispo, CA's The Ragged Jubilee Sign With DC-Jam Records

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DC-Jam Records is very happy to announce the signing of The Ragged Jubilee. Based in San Luis Obispo, CA the band has had their music prominently featured on multiple episodes of Netflix's Ozark, as well as the television shows, Supergirl, Walker, Shameless, The Good Lord Bird, and 68 Whiskey, and in recent blockbuster movies including Father Stu, and Buddy Games.

Their newest album, Mulholland Overdrive, recorded with LA based producer/musician Rob Campenella (The Brian Jonestown Massacre), is set to be released soon with a supporting tour to follow.

The Ragged Jubilee is a rock and roll band from San Luis Obispo, California, formed in 2007. The band consist of Ethan Burns (Guitar and Vocals), Chandler Haynes (Bass, Concepts), Aaron Wick (Drums) and Austin I'Anson (Guitar). The Ragged Jubilee is known for Ethans's powerful and gritty vocals, their hard hitting drums and intricately calculated rhythm and bass.

Formed after an impromptu show in Guadalupe California, the band quickly emerged into the SLO music scene. After recording their debut album American Moan they began touring shortly thereafter. Performing at venues, festivals and networks such as Cafe Du Nord, SXSW, Coachella's Vestal Village, Axs Live, house of blues, The Echo, The Viper Room and The Del Monte Speakeasy.

The Ragged Jubilee has released 4 studio albums, American Moan (2010), In the Valley (2012), Pyramid Scheme (2017), and Electric Mental State (2020) with several limited physical E.Ps and singles throughout.
https://www.facebook.com/theraggedjubilee
https://www.instagram.com/theraggedjubilee
https://twitter.com/raggedjubilee
https://theraggedjubilee.bandcamp.com
www.DCJamRecords.com






