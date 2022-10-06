Dmitry Wild Lets Go Of Fear On Jesus & Mary Chain-Inspired 'Sweetest Thing' Ahead Of 'Electric Souls' LP (Out Oct. 14)





The accompanying video was filmed and edited by Strange House Media with a backing video by BamIam. Filmed around Woodstock and Hudson, New York, including on-site at Hudson Brewing and Co, the video features Tommy Love and Robert Paley (of Dmitry Wild & The Spells), as well as appearances by Jennifer Claroscura and Tryst as the witch.



Showcasing his trademark blend of 70's vintage rock, garage rock and punk ethos, this single follows the lead track 'Liberation' feat. Tryst with its accompanying video, featuring imagery that is symbolic of protest and hope, filmed in Ukraine, Spain, Czech Republic and various US locales, including Florida, Massachusetts, Tennessee and San Francisco.



"'Sweetest Thing' is also about evolving and growing as a person and one day you let the fear go and swim in the ocean rain, but all that is done to punk shoegaze raunchy guitars that are reminiscent of Jesus and Mary Chain and perhaps about of



Very passionate about the craft of songwriting, Dmitry Wild used the downtime of the great pandemic to get some serious work done, completing the final writing for this solo album and gradually recording this material. Some material from earlier is also included, dating back to when he was living in California.



With music steeped in garage rock and rock n roll, this album also brings in the flair of 80's epic synths, bluesy songs, gypsy-inspired compositions, and 70's-inspired driving tunes.



On this album, Wild collaborated with Strange House Media, their main engineer, Byron Frayne, mixing most of the songs included here and mastering the full album. This collaboration also extended to the two songs released from this album to date - the videos for 'Don't Need Anybody' and 'Castle Walls' were also created in collaboration with Strange House Media, Byron Frayne and Tryst as editor.



On the live music scene, Dmitry's shows take on a more rocking sound. His band Dmitry Wild & The Spells currently involves drummer Tommy Love, bassist Robert Paley, keyboardist Garret Smelcer and



'Sweetest Thing' is out now, available at all fine online music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp, where the 'Electric Souls' LP (out October 14) can already be ordered.



-"A sonic and visual storyteller... channeling Johnny Cash, Nick Cave, Jesus and Mary Chain, and Lee Hazlewood" ~ Post-Punk.com

- "Shatteringly propulsive garage-psych romper... it kills" ~ Vanyaland

- "A rock and roll smash that has both groove and heart. An infectious piece of foot-on-the-monitor rock that blends power with poignancy. It's precisely what the world needs right now" ~ Big Takeover Magazine

- "Bringing together sound, influence, and relevance. Taking the best bits of epic rock, garage, and punk, Dmitry Wild brings the bombastic and writes the drama with this rock musical style production" ~ Sound Read Six

- "Wild, swaggering and buoyant... hyper full-band rhythm and feel-good factor" ~ Top40-Charts.com



Written and produced by Dmitry Wild

Recorded by Dmitry Wild & Byron Frayne

Mixed & Mastered by Byron Frayne (Strange House Media)

Dmitry Wild - guitars, bass, vocals



Matt Liptak - drums

Album cover photography by Shannon Greer

Cover design by Dmitry Wild & Jennifer Claroscura

Video filmed and edited by Strange House Media

Actors: The Spells (Tommy Love / Robert Paley), Jennifer Claroscura and Tryst as the witch

Backing video by BamIam

Filmed around Hudson and Woodstock, NY

Thanks to Hudson Brewing and Co. in Hudson, NY



TRACK LIST

1. 21st century

2. Sweetest Thing

3. Liberation (Feat. Tryst)

4. Liberation Woes

5. Don't Need Anybody

6. Summer of 21

7. Castle Walls

8. God,

9. Wizard

10. Small Affliction

11. Small Affliction (Houses in Motion Remix)



LIVE DATES

Oct 21st - CATSKILLS, NY - Steampunk Festival

Oct 27th - NEWARK, NJ - QXST (+ Painters /

Oct 29th - WOODSTOCK, NY -

