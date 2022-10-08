Tyler Hubbard Drops New Video For "Baby Gets Her Lovin'"





Hubbard is currently on tour on Keith Urban's "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR." For information on where to get tickets go to www.tylerhubbardofficial.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) EMI Records Nashville recording artist Tyler Hubbard released a new music video today for the song "Baby Gets Her Lovin'," off his six-song project Dancin' In The Country. The unofficial video for the song premiered exclusively on Facebook. The song, co-written by Hubbard, Jesse Frasure and Canaan Smith, and co-produced by Hubbard, Frasure and Jordan Schmidt, is a groovin' love song that Hubbard describes as a "really fun song I can envision everyone line dancing to."The concept for the "Baby Gets Her Lovin'" video was Hubbard's idea - swaggering roller-skating meets honky-tonk. Hubbard grew up roller-skating every weekend at the Sparkles Family Fun Center in Lawrenceville, GA. Skating at the neighborhood rink was such a big part of his youth, that Hubbard kept his high school roller skates, and he is wearing them in the video. Shot in Nashville, the video features not only Hubbard's band, but also a mix of local talent, line-dancers, choreographer Lauren Williamson ("Dancin' In The Country" video) and several skaters from Atlanta. Hubbard cast some of the local skaters himself, when he met them during a practice skate to prepare for the video shoot. He had such a fun time shooting "Baby Gets Her Lovin'" that Hubbard asked several of the dancers and skaters to be in the already released "Everybody Needs A Bar" video that was shot later that day."I wanted to shoot a video that was visually unique and different, and that really represented the feeling of the song, so we took it to the skating rink and mixed it up a bit," says Hubbard. "There is a groove to the music where I could see people skating and line dancing and just really moving with fluidity to the song. We had a big party at the skating rink and had a great time shooting the video. It was special to me too, because I grew up going to the skating rink as a kid - I actually skated all the way through high school. So, it was nostalgic for me to go back to a skating rink, shoot a music video and bring back some of the elements of my childhood that I loved. It also gave me a chance to dust off my skates, which was something I hadn't done in a while."Tyler Hubbard's first six-song project, Dancin' In The Country debuted with over 10,000 SPS units (sales plus streaming) making it the second best-selling country EP debut of the year. Dancin' In The Country also debuted at No.1 on the Heatseekers Albums chart, No. 6 on the Current Country Albums sales chart, and No. 107 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Billboard says of the debut collection, "The singer-songwriter has offered a promising collection of six tracks on Dancin' In The Country, which make good use of his pliable voice and storytelling panache by supporting them with full-bodied production." Hubbard's first single as a solo artist, "5 Foot 9," already has 159M LTD streams and currently sits at No. 4 at country radio. The song also quickly moved inside the Top 50 on the streaming chart in its first four weeks and currently sits at No. 6 on the Country Streaming Chart. Hubbard's debut solo album will be released on January 27, 2023.Hubbard is currently on tour on Keith Urban's "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR." For information on where to get tickets go to www.tylerhubbardofficial.com.



