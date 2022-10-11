Dillon Carmichael Announces 18-Track 'Son Of A (Deluxe Edition)'





18. Son of A (Acoustic) (Dillon Carmichael, Casey Beathard, Phil O'Donnell) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Friday, October 21, Kentucky-bred troubadour Dillon Carmichael will release the Deluxe Edition of his 2021 album 'Son Of A' via Riser House Records. Available for presave today and arriving just one day shy of the anniversary of the original album's release, the 18-track project not only features the lauded track-list from 'Son Of A,' but also spotlights a handful of Carmichael's latest singles alongside a never-before-heard ode to cracking cold ones, "Beer Ain't Gonna Drink Itself," co-written by Carmichael, David Lee Murphy and Michael Hardy.Dubbed country music's "most convincing young star since Stapleton" by Rolling Stone, Carmichael showcases his versatility, raw honesty and charming personality through every song on the album — many of which he co-wrote alongside Nashville's biggest hitmakers, including Casey Beathard, Ray Fulcher, Jaren Johnston and more.Continuing his lauded, neo-traditional approach to country music, the party-starting track, "Beer Ain't Gonna Drink Itself," finds Carmichael tapping into his blue collar roots and drawing sonic and lyrical inspiration from the likes of Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard and Lynyrd Skynyrd, while also sharing a hearty reminder that there's no time to waste when it comes to cracking open a cold one.This new song joins an impressive tracklist chock-full of Carmichael fan-favorites, from the fun-filled "Hot Beer" - a "12-ounce can of sarcastic, commercial potential" (Billboard) co-produced by Jon Pardi - to the '90s country-inspired " Rolling Stone " featuring Drew Parker and Tyler Booth and thumping, bass-driven collaboration with The Cadillac Three, "Pickin' Up Girls."The aptly-chosen title track, "Son of A," is also offered up in a tear-jerking double dose, as Carmichael adds an intimate, acoustic take on his current single, which is busy climbing the charts at country radio. While the original track features background vocals from his mother, Becky Montgomery, the stripped-down version of this touching tribute to the ones who raised him finds Carmichael's unmatched vocal chops on true display.Carmichael has been busy on the road, opening for Brooks & Dunn, Justin Moore, Travis Tritt and more, but he recently took a break from touring to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shayla Whitson. The happy couple shared the news in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine last week. For more information on all things Dillon Carmichael, please visit dilloncarmichael.com.'Son Of A (Deluxe Edition)' Track Listing:1. Hot Beer (Michael Hardy, Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson)2. Big Truck (Dillon Carmichael, Jessi Alexander, David Lee Murphy)3. Paychecks and Longnecks (Brice Long, Greylan James)4. Family Tree (Dillon Carmichael, Casey Beathard, Phil O'Donnell)5. Hose Water (Rhett Akins, Travis Hill, Paul DiGiovanni)6. Son of A (Dillon Carmichael, Casey Beathard, Phil O'Donnell)7. Man Made A Bar (Jon Pardi, Shane McAnally, Luke Laird)8. Red, White, Camo and Blue (Dillon Carmichael, Bobby Pinson, Phil O'Donnell)9. Leave The Lovin' (Jaren Johnston, Luke Laird)10. Since You've Been In It (Dillon Carmichael, Ray Fulcher, Michael Whitworth, Daniel Ross)11. Pickin' Up Girls feat. The Cadillac Three (Dillon Carmichael, Jaren Johnston, James McNair)12. Gonna Wish You Did (Michael Hardy, Brad Warren, Brett Warren, Brad Clawson)13. Somewhere She Ain't (Dillon Carmichael, Jessi Alexander, Ben Hayslip)14. Baby I Would (Jaren Johnston, Tony Lane)15. If I Wasn't Your Man (Dillon Carmichael, Jon D'Agostino, Adam Searan)16. Rolling Stone feat.Tyler Booth and Drew Parker (Dillon Carmichael, Tyler Booth, Houston Phillips, Phil O'Donnell)17. Beer Ain't Gonna Drink Itself (Dillon Carmichael, Michael Hardy, David Lee Murphy)18. Son of A (Acoustic) (Dillon Carmichael, Casey Beathard, Phil O'Donnell)



