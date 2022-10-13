Jools Holland, Marcus Miller And Norma Winstone To Be Honoured At Jazz FM Awards 2022





This year's Impact Award will be presented to pianist and broadcaster



The recipient of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award is the eminent UK vocalist Norma Winstone MBE. Throughout a remarkable career, the 81-year-old east-London-born singer has influenced and inspired generations and is now widely regarded as one of the all-time greats of European jazz. "There is no jazz singer in the country to touch her" The Times.



Norma Winstone MBE: "I was thrilled a few years ago when I received the "Vocalist Of The Year" at the Jazz FM Awards in 2017 and now to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award for doing what I love, is humbling. Looking forward to the ceremony and singing a little something for you all!"



Receiving the Gold Award is one of the most distinctive artists of the modern era - bassist, producer, composer and bandleader Marcus Miller. A key figure in the late career of Miles Davis, Miller has released a string of acclaimed albums under his own name and his instantly recognisable bass playing has graced a vast catalogue of musical hits from Bill Wither's "



Marcus Miller: "I am delighted to accept the Jazz FM Gold Award. Jazz is a vital artform that continues to bring communities and cultures together, feeding souls and bringing joy to so many of us. Thank you Jazz FM for your continued support of what I do and recognising the hard work of so many musicians through these awards along with providing such an invaluable platform to so many artists at all stages of their careers."



Jools Holland, Norma Winstone and Marcus Miller join a long list of esteemed musicians to have received a Jazz FM Special Award including the likes of Tony Bennett, Herbie Hancock,



JAZZ FM AWARDS 2022 with PPL and PRS for Music:

GIFTED AWARD CATEGORIES



GOLD AWARD

Marcus Miller



IMPACT AWARD

Jools Holland



LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Norma Winstone



NOMINEES



BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR

Chelsea Carmichael



Mica Millar



INTERNATIONAL JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR

Lady Blackbird

Theo Croker

Trombone Shorty



SOUL ACT OF THE YEAR sponsored by Boisdale

Alex Isley

Cleo Sol

Mica Millar



BLUES ACT OF THE YEAR sponsored by Imagine Cruising

Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram



Mavis Staples and Levon Helm



VOCALIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Hampstead Jazz Club and Lateralize Records



Georgia Cecile

Omar



INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Yamaha

Emma Rawicz

Fergus McCreadie

Mark Kavuma



THE DIGITAL AWARD sponsored by Rathbones

jazzed

Summer of Soul

We Out Here



INNOVATION AWARD sponsored by Mishcon de Reya

Blue Lab Beats

Café OTO

Jazz Is Dead



PUBLIC VOTE

UK JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR

Blue Lab Beats

KOKOROKO

Georgia Cecile



PUBLIC VOTE

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Cleo Sol - Mother

Blue Lab Beats - Motherland Journey

Emma-Jean Thackray - Yellow

Fergus McCreadie - Forest Floor



Robert Glasper - LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) The Jazz FM Awards have announced that Jools Holland, Marcus Miller and Norma Winstone are the recipients of this year's special awards, presented annually to three musicians who have made contributions of exceptional significance to their art. The awards will be presented in-person on the evening of Thursday October 20th at the ceremony at Shoreditch Town Hall, which will be hosted by US actor and star of The Wire and TremeClarke Peters.This year's Impact Award will be presented to pianist and broadcaster Jools Holland OBE DL who over the course of an illustrious 50-year career has become a doyen of the international music scene. Alongside presenting his "Later with..." TV show for 30 years, which has helped launch the careers of countless jazz artists, Holland has toured his rhythm and blues orchestra around the globe, sold millions of albums and was awarded an OBE in 2003 for his services to the British music industry.The recipient of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award is the eminent UK vocalist Norma Winstone MBE. Throughout a remarkable career, the 81-year-old east-London-born singer has influenced and inspired generations and is now widely regarded as one of the all-time greats of European jazz. "There is no jazz singer in the country to touch her" The Times.Norma Winstone MBE: "I was thrilled a few years ago when I received the "Vocalist Of The Year" at the Jazz FM Awards in 2017 and now to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award for doing what I love, is humbling. Looking forward to the ceremony and singing a little something for you all!"Receiving the Gold Award is one of the most distinctive artists of the modern era - bassist, producer, composer and bandleader Marcus Miller. A key figure in the late career of Miles Davis, Miller has released a string of acclaimed albums under his own name and his instantly recognisable bass playing has graced a vast catalogue of musical hits from Bill Wither's " Just The Two Of Us " and Luther Vandross' " Never Too Much ", to songs by the likes of Chaka Khan, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton, Aretha Franklin, George Benson and Elton John to name a few.Marcus Miller: "I am delighted to accept the Jazz FM Gold Award. Jazz is a vital artform that continues to bring communities and cultures together, feeding souls and bringing joy to so many of us. Thank you Jazz FM for your continued support of what I do and recognising the hard work of so many musicians through these awards along with providing such an invaluable platform to so many artists at all stages of their careers."Jools Holland, Norma Winstone and Marcus Miller join a long list of esteemed musicians to have received a Jazz FM Special Award including the likes of Tony Bennett, Herbie Hancock, Quincy Jones, Gregory Porter, Norah Jones, Dame Cleo Laine, George Benson, Pat Metheny, Georgie Fame and Ahmad Jamal.JAZZ FM AWARDS 2022 with PPL and PRS for Music:GIFTED AWARD CATEGORIESGOLD AWARDMarcus MillerIMPACT AWARDJools HollandLIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDNorma WinstoneNOMINEESBREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEARChelsea Carmichael Jasmin MyraMica MillarINTERNATIONAL JAZZ ACT OF THE YEARLady BlackbirdTheo CrokerTrombone ShortySOUL ACT OF THE YEAR sponsored by BoisdaleAlex IsleyCleo SolMica MillarBLUES ACT OF THE YEAR sponsored by Imagine CruisingChristone 'Kingfish' Ingram Joanne Taylor ShawMavis Staples and Levon HelmVOCALIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Hampstead Jazz Club and Lateralize Records Brigitte BerahaGeorgia CecileOmarINSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by YamahaEmma RawiczFergus McCreadieMark KavumaTHE DIGITAL AWARD sponsored by RathbonesjazzedSummer of SoulWe Out HereINNOVATION AWARD sponsored by Mishcon de ReyaBlue Lab BeatsCafé OTOJazz Is DeadPUBLIC VOTEUK JAZZ ACT OF THE YEARBlue Lab BeatsKOKOROKOGeorgia CecilePUBLIC VOTEALBUM OF THE YEARCleo Sol - MotherBlue Lab Beats - Motherland JourneyEmma-Jean Thackray - YellowFergus McCreadie - Forest Floor Kurt Elling - SuperBlueRobert Glasper - Black Radio III



