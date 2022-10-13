Jools Holland, Marcus Miller And Norma Winstone To Be Honoured At Jazz FM Awards 2022

LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts)
The Jazz FM Awards have announced that Jools Holland, Marcus Miller and Norma Winstone are the recipients of this year's special awards, presented annually to three musicians who have made contributions of exceptional significance to their art. The awards will be presented in-person on the evening of Thursday
October 20th at the ceremony at Shoreditch Town Hall, which will be hosted by US actor and star of The Wire and TremeClarke Peters.
This year's Impact Award will be presented to pianist and broadcaster Jools Holland
OBE DL who over the course of an illustrious 50-year career has become a doyen of the international music scene. Alongside presenting his "Later with..." TV show for 30 years, which has helped launch the careers of countless jazz artists, Holland has toured his rhythm and blues orchestra around the globe, sold millions of albums and was awarded an OBE in 2003 for his services to the British music industry.
The recipient of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award is the eminent UK vocalist Norma Winstone MBE. Throughout a remarkable career, the 81-year-old east-London-born singer has influenced and inspired generations and is now widely regarded as one of the all-time greats of European jazz. "There is no jazz singer in the country to touch her" The Times.
Norma Winstone MBE: "I was thrilled a few years ago when I received the "Vocalist Of The Year" at the Jazz FM Awards in 2017 and now to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award for doing what I love, is humbling. Looking forward to the ceremony and singing a little something for you all!"
Receiving the Gold Award is one of the most distinctive artists of the modern era - bassist, producer, composer and bandleader Marcus Miller. A key figure in the late career of Miles Davis, Miller has released a string of acclaimed albums under his own name and his instantly recognisable bass playing has graced a vast catalogue of musical hits from Bill Wither's "Just The Two Of Us
" and Luther Vandross' "Never Too Much
", to songs by the likes of Chaka Khan, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton, Aretha Franklin, George
Benson and Elton John
to name a few.
Marcus Miller: "I am delighted to accept the Jazz FM Gold Award. Jazz is a vital artform that continues to bring communities and cultures together, feeding souls and bringing joy to so many of us. Thank you Jazz FM for your continued support of what I do and recognising the hard work of so many musicians through these awards along with providing such an invaluable platform to so many artists at all stages of their careers."
Jools Holland, Norma Winstone and Marcus Miller join a long list of esteemed musicians to have received a Jazz FM Special Award including the likes of Tony Bennett, Herbie Hancock, Quincy
Jones, Gregory Porter, Norah Jones, Dame Cleo Laine, George
Benson, Pat Metheny, Georgie Fame and Ahmad Jamal.
JAZZ FM AWARDS 2022 with PPL and PRS for Music:
GIFTED AWARD CATEGORIES
GOLD AWARD
Marcus Miller
IMPACT AWARD
Jools Holland
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Norma Winstone
NOMINEES
BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR
Chelsea Carmichael
Jasmin
Myra
Mica Millar
INTERNATIONAL JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR
Lady Blackbird
Theo Croker
Trombone Shorty
SOUL ACT OF THE YEAR sponsored by Boisdale
Alex Isley
Cleo Sol
Mica Millar
BLUES ACT OF THE YEAR sponsored by Imagine Cruising
Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram
Joanne
Taylor Shaw
Mavis Staples and Levon Helm
VOCALIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Hampstead Jazz Club and Lateralize Records
Brigitte
Beraha
Georgia Cecile
Omar
INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Yamaha
Emma Rawicz
Fergus McCreadie
Mark Kavuma
THE DIGITAL AWARD sponsored by Rathbones
jazzed
Summer of Soul
We Out Here
INNOVATION AWARD sponsored by Mishcon de Reya
Blue Lab Beats
Café OTO
Jazz Is Dead
PUBLIC VOTE
UK JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR
Blue Lab Beats
KOKOROKO
Georgia Cecile
PUBLIC VOTE
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Cleo Sol - Mother
Blue Lab Beats - Motherland Journey
Emma-Jean Thackray - Yellow
Fergus McCreadie - Forest Floor
Kurt Elling
- SuperBlue
Robert Glasper - Black Radio
III