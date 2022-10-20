|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
The 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Debuts November 19 On HBO
Hot Songs Around The World
Calm Down
Rema
181 entries in 12 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
183 entries in 18 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
714 entries in 28 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
180 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
261 entries in 16 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
102 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
195 entries in 26 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
292 entries in 22 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
307 entries in 22 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
185 entries in 17 charts
Most read news of the week
Queen Rediscovered Track Featuring Freddie Mercury "Face It Alone" Arrives As A Digital Single Release Today
Tom Skinner Releases "The Journey," From Upcoming Album 'Voices Of Bishara,' Shares Live Performance Video
Bruce Springsteen Unveils His Take On Soul Gem "Nightshift" From New Album 'Only The Strong Survive' (November 11)
Ozzy Osbourne And Omaze Give Away Custom Dodge Demon By SpeedKore In Support Of Save The Music Foundation
Black Adam (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) By Grammy Award-Winning Composer Lorne Balfe Now Available
Red Hot Chili Peppers Second Full-Length Studio Album Of 2022 "Return Of The Dream Canteen," Available Everywhere Now
Chinese And German Musicians Join Hands To Celebrate The 50th Anniversary Of China-Germany Diplomatic Relations - CMG Europe