The 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Debuts November 19 On HBO





The 37th Annual ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY will take place on Saturday, November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony honors this year's Inductees: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon;



For more information on the 37th Annual ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY visit rockhall.com.



Credits: The 37th Annual ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY is produced by Tenth Planet Productions; executive producers, Joel Gallen, John Sykes and Joel Peresman, co-executive producer, Rick Austin and director Joel Gallen.



About the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Rock Connects Us. Our mission is clear: To engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock & roll. We share stories of the people, events and songs that shape our world through digital content, innovative exhibits, live music, and engaging programs. We value all by embracing talents, perspectives and experiences. We intentionally foster a diverse and equitable environment that encourages creativity and innovation by valuing, empowering and respecting all people. Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion is more than just a policy. It supports our mission and defines our future.




