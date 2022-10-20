Blue To Release New Album 'Heart & Soul'!





Heart & Soul's gestation, like so many other recent albums, was almost hampered by world events. Denied the chance to fully honour their milestone twentieth anniversary in 2021 due to the pandemic, the four friends decided to celebrate it as soon as they could with not only their sixth studio album but also embark on a career-spanning arena tour.

In early 2020, the band flew to Sweden to write some new music. "We went over there basically to have a little play around and see what would come out of it," remembers the band. "There was no plan to do an album, it was more 'let's see what happens'." Out of those initial sessions sprung five finished songs, including what would become lead single Haven't Found You Yet, co-written by Antony. "Haven't Found You Yet is such a great song. Everybody got really excited about that song and that was our benchmark. That was the level for every other song." Keen to bring in someone who knew the band from the very start, they contacted the man that signed them, industry legend and A&R miracle maker Hugh Goldsmith. "Our career started with Hugh so it's nice to come back and work with him again. He's got an amazing understanding of music." Goldsmith helped them to make a great album that could honour their legacy and be the perfect way to celebrate their two decades in the industry.

Blue, aka Antony Costa, Duncan James, Lee Ryan, and Simon Webbe, are back and are quickly regaining their place as one of the UK's biggest and best pop bands. Their new album Heart & Soul is out 28th October.

A celebration of everything that made the band special during their heyday, this album nods to the past while pushing things forward. It features ten tracks of not only cheeky, playful pop bangers and huge dancefloor moments but also continues Blue's penchant for aching ballads and swooning mid-tempos. Heart & Soul will be available on CD, Vinyl and Cassette, as well as on all digital platforms.




